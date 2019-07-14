9.6 overs (0 Run) 6 dots which means a maiden! This is angled into the middle pole, Root looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket England are 39 for 1 after 10. The game is nicely poised at the moment.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on middle, Root pushes it back to the bowler. 5 dots in the over.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Root misses out there! It is on the pads. Root looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and goes to the keeper.
9.3 overs (0 Run) This is just lovely bowling, you can't do anything about that. This starts on off which means the batter has to play at it. The ball then leaves him. Root's outside edge is beaten.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Root goes back and pushes it to covers.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Root works it with the angle to mid on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A good ball to end! Outside off, the batter shoulders arms to this one.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and put away! It bounces at a good height for the batsman. Bairstow pulls it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side outside off, Jonny looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, JB stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good carry! This is outside off and slanting away. Bairstow lets it be. Latham collects it at head height.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller and outside off, Root strokes it through extra cover. Williamson from mid off slides and keeps it down to one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) This is outside off, Jonny shoulders arms to this one. Another good over from Henry.
7.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is lovely bowling from Henry. This is full and on off, it swings away late. Jonny looks to drive but is beaten.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Leading edge for one! This is on off, Root looks to flick it but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge wide of mid off for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller this time on off, Root pushes it to mid off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Angles it into the off pole, Root defends it out.
7.1 overs (0 Run) This is outside off, Root lets it be.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, Bairstow lets it be. Boult has been a touch expensive here. He has gone for 21 in his 4. New Zealand need a wicket from him.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Wider outside off, Bairstow lets it be.
6.4 overs (0 Run) This is on off and it angles away. Jonny keeps it out.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot by Bairstow. He has creamed this. Fuller and on middle, Jonny strokes it past the diving mid on fielder and the ball races away.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, it is wided. Latham does well to dive to his left and take it.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but mistimes it to square leg.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and on off, Bairstow strokes it to mid off.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Root goes back and keeps it out. End of a successful over for New Zealand. Another 214 needed for England.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is defended.
Joe Root is the next man in for England.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Matt Henry has broken through. Once again he is the man who has provided the breakthrough for New Zealand with the new ball. A much-needed one and for once, England's opening stand does not account for a lot. This is another superb delivery. It is slightly fuller and then shapes away. Roy pushes at it but does so inside the line. The ball takes the outside edge and goes low to Latham who takes it with a dive forward and across. Roy starts walking but the umpires want to check if it has carried and replays show it has. New Zealand are delighted.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! This lands on off and moves away. Roy plays inside the line and gets beaten.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is raining boundaries here! This was uppish but in the gap. On a good length and around off, Roy strokes it on the up and hits it wide of cover for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on off, Roy strokes it to mid off.