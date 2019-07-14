4.6 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length and on off, Jonny defends it. A good over for England.
Live Score
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Very full and on off, Bairstow leans into it and strokes it through extra cover for a boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Goes short now and on the body, JB ducks under it.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow's first boundary! Just a little bit fuller by Boult and it is outside off, Bairstow strokes it past cover and the ball races away to the fence.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Almost! This starts from outside off and then it tails back in. Bairstow looks to drive but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Bairstow works it to mid-wicket.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Up and over! Not a boundary but still, a couple. Roy comes down the track and looks to go big. Does not time it well but hits it well enough to get it over mid on.
3.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Roy works it to mid-wicket.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length again, Bairstow tries to defend but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
3.3 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, Roy works it down to fine leg and takes one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely! This is angled into the batter, Roy has to defend at it but the ball pitches and moves away. Beats the outside edge.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Roy lets it be.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Fuller and on middle, Roy pushes it towards mid off for one.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A very good response by Roy. He comes down the track and stays leg side of the delivery. Boult bowls it short. Roy guides it past cover-point and it races away.
2.4 overs (0 Run) What a delivery that is! Roy is really lucky to still be out there. A yorker and it is an inswinging one. The line though is on the pads. Roy fails to jam it out and it goes between his legs to the keeper.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Almost drags it on! This is outside off, Bairstow goes after it away from his body. He gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes down to fine leg for one. JB is off the mark.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, it pitches and comes back in. Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OHHHH! This is fuller and on middle, it tails back in. Jonny gets his front leg out of the way and flicks it to mid-wicket.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too wide outside off, JB lets it be and it has been wided.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight down the ground! First boundary of the run chase and it comes off the bat of Roy. Henry goes very full this time, Roy strokes it through mid on and the ball races away. A boundary to end but a very testing over by Henry.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Roy stands tall and pushes it to mid off.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Roy now dances down the track and Henry bowls it on the stumps. Roy pushes it to mid on.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Another cracking ball! On a length again and on off, this one moves away and also takes off. Roy tries to defend but is beaten.
1.2 overs (0 Run) That has cut Roy into half! Roy is really riding his luck out there. This lands on a length and around off, it comes back in. Roy looks to defend but does so outside the line. The ball sneaks between the gap and goes over the stumps.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Roy works it to mid-wicket.
Matt Henry to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) OHHH! A dot to end a very good over by Boult. Another inswinger on middle, Bairstow flicks it to square leg.
0.5 over (0 Run) Inward movement again but this time the line is a little too straight. Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Bairstow defends it out.
0.3 over (0 Run) Outside off, Jonny shoulders arms to it.
0.2 over (1 Run) This one is slanted across the right-hander. Roy looks to drive but the ball goes off the outer half down to third man for one. England are underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) NOT OUT! That is umpire's call! The on-field call stays. A very good review by New Zealand. They do not lose it. A brilliant delivery to begin with by Boult. This starts on off and then this one comes back in. Roy looks to drive but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. New Zealand review and the replays show it to be clipping the leg pole. That could have gone either way. Top start to the chase.
Action straightaway! A huge appeal for an LBW has been turned down. New Zealand review. Looks very close.
We are back for the chase! The Kiwi players are out in a huddle. They now make their way to the middle. The England openers, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, follow them. Trent Boult has the first new ball in hand and he will be bowling to Jason Roy. Here we go...