29.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Stokes hits it to the right of mid off and takes a single. Just the 4 from the over. 127 needed in the last 20 overs.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball on off, Stokes guides it to point.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Jos stands tall and pushes it through covers for one.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Buttler strokes it to covers.
29.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Stokes works it towards mid-wicket for one.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Trent Boult is back!
28.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! This is full and wide outside off, Buttler throws his bat at it. It goes off the outside edge uppishly but short of third man. One taken. End of a brilliant spell by Colin de Grandhomme. His figures are 10-2-25-1.
28.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Buttler strokes it to mid off.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Buttler strokes it to mid off.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
28.2 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Stokes looks to work it with the angle but closes the face early. A soft leading edge is induced to mid off.
28.1 overs (1 Run) This is on off, Buttler looks to defend it with an angled bat. It goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! Shorter and outside off, Jos pushes it through covers for one.
27.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has pushed it to the cover region.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Sees Stokes come down the track and bangs it short. Stokes mistimes it through mid-wicket for one.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, Stokes looks to flick but misses. Wided.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! 100 up in style for England. Stokes comes down the track and makes it into a half volley. He powers it past the bowler and the ball races away to the fence.
27.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, Stokes stands tall and slaps it to covers.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Another maiden from Colin. This is bowled outside off, Stokes looks to guide it down to third man but misses. Latham does not collect it cleanly.
26.5 overs (0 Run) 5 dots in a row! On a length and around off, Stokes pushes it to covers.
26.4 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Stokes works it to mid-wicket.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, this is guided to point.
26.2 overs (0 Run) On the bounce! Good length and on middle, it stops in the surface. Stokes pushes hard at it. It goes uppishly but well short of mid on.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, the batter does not fiddle with it.
25.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! This is on a length and around off, Buttler pushes it through covers and takes two.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Stokes pushes it through covers for one.
25.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On a good length and on off, Stokes looks to defend but gets an inside edge on the leg side. Run rate needed per over has touched 6.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit to mid off.
25.1 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! He is well in! This is full and outside off, Stokes hits it through covers. They take one and go for the second. Stokes is late to take off. The fielder throws it to the keeper who whips the bails off. Stokes does not ground his bat properly and hence the keeper appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show he has his bat in.