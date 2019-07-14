24.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end de Grandhomme's 8th! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) On the middle pole again, Stokes keeps it out.
24.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Stokes defends it out.
24.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Buttler works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, the batter tries to defend but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Buttler takes a few steps down the track. This is worked through square leg for one.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Stokes is cut into half there! This is on off and this one jags back in. Stokes fails to get bat on ball and the ball sneaks between the bat and body. End of a very good first over by Neesham.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, Stokes does not fiddle with it.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, the batter lets it be.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
23.2 overs (2 Runs) Buttler is underway! He works this through square leg for two.
Jos Buttler is the new man in. Someone needs to steady the ship for England here. New Zealand piling on the pressure.
23.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! THAT IS CLEAN AS A WHISTLE! Morgan has to walk back! Jimmy Neesham has started his spell off in dream fashion. However, a lot of credit here has to be given to Ferguson. He just finished his spell and now has put in a brilliant effort in the field. Morgan dances down the track and Neesham bowls it short and wide outside off. Eoin slaps it but does not keep it down. It seems as if, it would fall safe but Ferguson in the deep, runs in, dives forward and seems to have taken it. Neesham is not sure but Ferguson signals out as soon as he gets up. Morgan is going nowhere. The umpire takes it upstairs and the soft signal is OUT! Replays roll in and they show that the on-field call is the right one. Also, replays show that Morgan straightaway knew he was in trouble when he hit it. He screamed a loud no as soon as the ball connected the bat. New Zealand on top here.
Another big moment in the game! Has Ferguson taken the catch cleanly? He has signaled out. The umpire has taken it upstairs and the soft signal is OUT! Morgan is the man in question.
Jimmy Neesham is on now!
22.6 overs (0 Run) Another one on middle, Stokes pushes it to mid on again. Just the boundary in the over.
22.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Stokes pushes it to mid on.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Stokes keeps it out.
Latham now finally decides to come up to the stumps.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and it is easy for Stokes. He comes down the track and Colin bangs it very short. Stokes pulls it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Stokes guides it to cover-point.
22.1 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the off pole, Stokes lunges and keeps it out.
21.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shorter and around off, Morgan guides it to point. A good over for England. 7 from it.
21.6 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Much-needed bonus runs! This is very short on middle, it keeps rising. Morgan evades it. Latham has no chance behind and it races to the fence.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling it on a length and around off, this is kept out.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) Not a good follow up ball! This is on the pads, Morgan looks to flick but misses. It goes off the pads towards fine leg. Two leg byes.
21.3 overs (0 Run) That is a brute of a delivery! It is short and a very well-directed one. Morgan looks to duck under it but it hits the helmet and goes to the keeper. A few Kiwi players are appealing but nothing from the umpire. The umpire then walks upto Morgan to ask whether he is fine and Morgan shows him the thumbs up.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on middle, this is kept out.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Goes for the yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss. Morgan hits it back.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Stokes once again comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He defends it out. Another good over by Colin de Grandhomme.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is defended.
20.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! This is shorter in length and outside off, Stokes looks to put bat to ball but misses.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Good keeping! This is down the leg side. Stokes looks to flick but misses. Latham dives to his right and stops it.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Stokes comes down the track and Colin lands it behind a length outside off. Ben looks to defend but is beaten.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to that one.
20.1 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side on off, Morgan strokes it through covers for one.