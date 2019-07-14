19.6 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Morgan pushes it through covers for one. 7 runs but a big wicket in the over. 169 needed in 180.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Morgan hops and keeps it out.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on the body, Stokes works it towards fine leg for one.
The new batsman in is Ben Stokes.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Drags it on! Jonny Bairstow is out of here. Ferguson has the last laugh. Another English batter who falls to a loose stroke. This is short and outside off, Bairstow goes after it away from his body, he ends up playing outside the line. The ball takes the inside edge and deflects onto the stumps. The dropped catch does not cost a lot. Jonny fails after getting off to a start. England in a spot of bother here.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is pure timing! Not a bad ball this. It is on a length and around off, Bairstow stands tall and pushes it on the up through covers. No chance for any fielder.
19.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Morgan looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and rolls towards fine leg. A run taken. It is signaled as a leg bye.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Bairstow misses out! A full toss and Jonny may have been caught by surprise. He tries to flick but it goes off the inner half to short fine leg.
18.5 overs (1 Run) De Grandhomme goes for a short ball but it won't trouble Morgan at that pace. He pulls it to fine leg for one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Shorter and around off, Morgan cuts it but to point.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Third time in a row Morgan uses his feet. Eoin does not get to the pitch of it and EM defends it.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Uses his feet again but Colin lands it shorter on off. It angles away. Morgan has a poke at it and gets beaten.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Just over! Morgan would surely be worried for a bit there. He comes down the track and Colin bowls it outside off. Morgan looks to slap it but it goes off the toe end over mid off for two.
17.6 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Bairstow strokes it towards mid on. Boult runs to his left but does not stop it cleanly. No runs conceded though.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Takes on the pull this time and hits it towards fine leg for one. This bumper was not high enough to trouble the batter.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bumper now and on the body, Morgan ducks under it. He would be getting quite a few short balls from Ferguson.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and on the pads, Morgan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and around off, Morgan guides it past point and takes two.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Morgan guides it to point. The fielder fumbles but no runs taken.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by Bairstow back to the bowler. Top over by de Grandhomme, a run and a wicket from it!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball just outside off, plays it onto the ground.
16.4 overs (1 Run) The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards the slip region. Morgan is off the mark.
Eoin Morgan is the new man in.
DRINKS!
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Colin de Grandhomme gets Root! Another loose stroke from Joe Root. The last two balls he faced, the shots he played, it was very uncharacteristic from him. De Grandhomme bowls this full and wide outside off. It is the sucker ball. Root is sucked into the stroke. He goes after it away from the body. The ball takes the outside edge and goes into the mitts of Latham. Body blow for England as Root is supposed to be the batter who everyone plays around. Game on here! 183 needed in 201 balls.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Ambitious from Root! Very uncharacteristic from him. He comes down the track and Colin shortens his length. Root looks to go over mid-wicket but misses.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A huge shout but not given! Missing leg! This pitches around middle and then comes back in. Root looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Root guides it down to third man for one. Just the three from Ferguson's first.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side to Root. Root pulls it but straight to short backward square leg.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Brilliant from Williamson! This is fuller and on off, JB strokes it wide of Williamson at mid off. He moves swiftly and with a slide stops it. Only a run.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Jonny pushes it to mid off.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Bairstow stands tall and pushes it to covers.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A short one but this is down the leg side. Wided.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Bairstow looks to punch it through the off side but is beaten as the ball comes in with the angle.