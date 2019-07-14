34.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end as Buttler works it to mid-wicket. Once again Santner is hardly giving anything away. Just the 11 from his three overs.
34.5 overs (1 Run) This is now eased down to long on for one.
34.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Stokes works it to short fine leg.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Buttler hits it down to long off for one.
34.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
34.1 overs (1 Run) A better throw and Stokes would have been in trouble. You do not expect that from Neesham as he is a very good fielder! This is flatter and on middle, Buttler works it towards square leg and takes off. Neesham picks the ball up and fires it well wide of the keeper. No overthrows taken though.
DRINKS! England need 105 runs in 96 balls.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Just short! Stokes is guilty of closing the face of the bat early as he tries to flick. A soft leading edge is produced which falls short of the diving bowler. 8 from the over, a good one for England.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Buttler guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
33.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Fuller and outside off, Stokes strokes it through covers for one. 50-run stand up between these two and it is a very important one. They know only half the job is done and they need to keep going.
33.3 overs (2 Runs) Third couple in the over! The crowd here seems to have found its voice back. Shorter and outside off, Stokes guides it past point and collects two.
33.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and on middle, Stokes comes down the track again and pulls it through mid-wicket for another two.
33.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Stokes comes down the track and swings his bat at it. The ball uppishly goes to deep third man for a couple.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! On middle, Buttler lunges and defends it out. Just the three runs from the over.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is blocked.
32.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! On middle, Stokes flicks it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! It is Guptill again! on the stumps, Stokes pushes it towards mid on. Guptill at short mid-wicket dives to his right and stops it.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Buttler goes back and punches it through covers for one.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Buttler looks to flick but misses. Wided.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Buttler pushes it to covers.
31.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Buttler strokes it to the fielder at sweeper cover.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Buttler pushes it to mid off.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Buttler looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
31.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air... but just wide! Shorter in length and outside off, Buttler hops, does not get on top of the bounce but manages to guide it wide of point and it races away to the fence. Welcome boundary.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off again, Stokes pushes it towards mid off for one.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Stokes pushes it through covers for one.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Gives it a lot of air and lands it on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on middle, Stokes pushes it back past the bowler and down to long on for another single.
30.4 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on middle, Buttler works it through mid-wicket for one.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is eased down to long on for one. 400 runs for Stokes in this World Cup.
30.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps this time, Stokes pushes it back to the bowler.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Stokes looks to cut but misses.