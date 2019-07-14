44.6 overs (0 Run) Ferguson has his tails up! That is a quick delivery! It is bowled at 144 KPH. It is on a length and outside off, Stokes hangs his bat out but gets beaten.
Chris Woakes is the new man in.
44.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Buttler is out of here! Another excellent catch by a New Zealand fielder. It is Southee, the sub who has taken it. Fielding wins you games and this catch probably can win New Zealand the World Cup. It is a slower one outside off, Buttler once again tries to reach out for it. He ends up slicing it towards sweeper cover. Tim runs in and takes it with a slide. End of a brilliant partnership and a lovely innings from Buttler but they needed both to go on. 46 needed in 31. Game once again evenly poised.
44.4 overs (0 Run) A dot! Gold at this stage! Short and wide outside off, Buttler looks to cut but misses.
44.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! This is outside off, Buttler throws his bat at it. It goes off the outside edge down to third man. Boult runs to his right and pushes it back in just before he touches the ropes. The umpire though goes upstairs to check and replays show that he has done well.
44.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over and a boundary that too early in the over. A low full toss outside off, Buttler reaches out for it, gets it just over the leaping cover fielder and into the boundary. Pressure on the bowler now.
44.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Stokes pulls it down to fine leg for one.
43.6 overs (0 Run) A brilliant delivery to end! A yorker on middle, Buttler jams it out on the off side. So despite the boundary, only 6 from it. 53 needed in 36 balls.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Brilliant delivery, a yorker and on middle, Stokes jams it down to long on for one. Stokes now gets to his fifty. A very sedate celebration by him as he knows there is a still long way to go.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is hit towards mid off for one.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Goes short now and outside off, Buttler looks to cut but misses.
43.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to begin! Very full and on off, Buttler strokes it to covers.
Trent Boult is back now! He needs to get his side a wicket here.
42.6 overs (1 Run) A single now to end! Fuller and outside off, Buttler gets bat to ball. It goes towards third man for one. 59 needed in the last 7 overs.
42.5 overs (2 Runs) Good cricket all around! Firstly, it is a very good dipping slower full ball on middle. Buttler had already moved across to play the paddle scoop. In the end he does well to deflect it away towards fine leg. The fielder there runs to his right, dives and saves two for his side.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Brilliant delivery! A slower yorker outside off, Stokes looks to jam it out but it goes off the inner half towards mid off for one.
42.3 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Shorter and on the body, Stokes ducks under it. He wanted a wide but not given.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Buttler hits it to the left of mid on. They take one and Buttler wants a second but is sent back in time by Stokes.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Close shave! Good length and on middle, Stokes pushes it towards mid off and takes off. Williamson has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. It would not have made a difference though.
41.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over. Back-to-back good ones for New Zealand. Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one. 65 needed in 48.
41.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! This is very full and on the pads, Stokes looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
41.4 overs (0 Run) The batter is down on the ground! A quick yorker. This time, Stokes gets his bat down and jams it out towards mid-wicket. No runs as Stokes too is on the ground.
41.3 overs (2 Runs) Lovely placement! A slower one on middle, Stokes works it through square leg. It is in the gap and two is taken.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, Stokes plays it to mid-wicket where Taylor does well.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Buttler slaps it through covers for one.
Jimmy Neesham is back!
40.6 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a slower one on middle, Buttler hits it down to long on for one. A brilliant over, just three from it.
40.5 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer! Buttler in the end, does well to bail out of the pull shot.
40.4 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, Stokes works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side and it has been wided!
40.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller again and on middle, Stokes hits it back to the bowler.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and around off, Stokes pushes it to covers.
40.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off, Stokes jams it out to the left of the bowler.