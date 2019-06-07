MS Dhoni Denied Permission By ICC To Wear Gloves With Insignia During World Cup

MS Dhoni's wicket-keeping gloves with a military-style insignia during India's World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday, created quite a ripple on social media. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has responded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the Cricket World Cup. "The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves," read ICC's official statement.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket had sent in a request to the ICC asking the game's parent body to allow Dhoni to have the logo on his gloves. But the request has been rejected.

During the CoA meeting in Mumbai on Friday, one of the members had said that an approval had been sought so that Dhoni can continue wearing the gloves with the logo.

"Yes, we are aware of the issue with Dhoni's badge. But this is not a political or religious sentiment and we have requested the ICC to grant permission to Dhoni to sport the badge on his gloves," the COA member had told IANS.

An ICC official had said that the council would consider the request if the BCCI convinced them that the logo did not have any political or religious message.

India's opening game in the ongoing World Cup saw Dhoni once again profess his love for the security forces after he was spotted with the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicketkeeping gloves.

Speaking to IANS, Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, had said that the BCCI had been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves. "We have requested the BCCI to get it removed," she had said on Thursday.

The Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni's gloves as television replays showed him stumping Andile Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhoni, who was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.