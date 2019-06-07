BCCI CoA Appoints N. Gopalaswami As Electoral Officer

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday appointed N. Gopalaswami as the Electoral Officer to supervise the elections of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Cricketers Association.

A release issued by the CoA read, "On the advise of the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India-appointed Committee of Administrators today confirmed N. Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, as the Electoral Officer to supervise the elections of the BCCI and the Indian Cricketers Association. Gopalaswami shall operate from the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai."

The CoA had in its meeting on May 22 decided that the elections would take place on October 22. It had also said that the elections of the state associations are to be completed by September 14 and the names of representatives of the state associations to BCCI are to be sent by September 23.

The CoA had further said that the appointment of the Electoral Officer by the BCCI and preparation of the electoral protocol by the Electoral Officer in consultation with the CoA would be communicated to all by June 30.