 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Urges CoA To Resolve Increment Issue

Updated: 21 May 2019 18:25 IST

In his letter to CoA, Rahul Johri has claimed that he remains the only person in the board who has not been paid an increment in the last two years.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Urges CoA To Resolve Increment Issue
Rahul Johri has urged the CoA to resolve an issue of increment pertaining to his Employment Agreement. © AFP

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO, Rahul Johri, has urged the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to resolve an issue of increment pertaining to his Employment Agreement. In a letter written to the CoA, Amicus Curiae, and the legal team, Johri has claimed that he remains the only person in the board who has not been paid an increment in the last two years.

"This is with reference to the issue of increment pertaining to my Employment Agreement for the period from 1st June 2016 till 31st May 2017 and 1st June 2017 to 31st May 2018, which has been pending determination with the Hon'ble Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators ("CoA") for almost a year and three months,"  Johri stated in the letter.

"I write this email to urge each one of you to resolve this issue in a time-bound manner so that the pending dues can be disbursed to me without any further delay. Unfortunately, I am the only employee of the BCCI who has not been provided any increment for the last two years, despite my Employment Agreement providing for the same. We are already nearing the end of third year of my Employment Agreement i.e. 1st June 2018 to 1st May 2019 in respect of which increment will once again become due," he added.

Johri stated that in a meeting held on 12th April 2017, it was decided that all employees of the BCCI who have joined prior to 1st October 2016 would be provided annual increments with effect from 1st April 2017.

Johri also wrote that he has been patient and cooperative with the CoA and requested the committee to look into the issue with utmost priority.

"During this time, I have been patient and cooperative with the CoA at every step of the process. I have utmost faith and respect in the institution of the CoA and trust that justice will be meted out to me," he wrote.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article BCCI Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • CEO Rahul Johri has written a letter to CoA, Amicus Curiae and the legal
  • Johri stated he is the only board official who hasn't got increment
  • Johri requested the committee to look into the issue with utmost priority
Related Articles
BCCI Elections To Take Place On October 22
BCCI Elections To Take Place On October 22
Diana Edulji Hits Out At One-Sided
Diana Edulji Hits Out At One-Sided 'IPL Trophy' Reports
Neither Court Nor CoA But Elected Bodies Should Run Cricket: Amicus Curiae PS Narsimha
Neither Court Nor CoA But Elected Bodies Should Run Cricket: Amicus Curiae PS Narsimha
Wriddhiman Saha Picked For India
Wriddhiman Saha Picked For India 'A' Team, Rishabh Pant Included For One-Day Games
Cricket Association Of Bihar Moves Supreme Court In Sexual Harassment Case Against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri
Cricket Association Of Bihar Moves Supreme Court In Sexual Harassment Case Against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.