Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of rewriting the record books as she continues her remarkable run with the bat in 2025. The India opener has already amassed 1,703 runs across formats (ODIs + T20Is) this calendar year - the most by any woman in a single year. With just 62 more runs, Mandhana will also become the leading run-scorer of 2025 across both men's and women's international cricket, surpassing Shubman Gill's tally of 1,764 (Tests + ODIs + T20Is). Mandhana's consistency at the top of the order has been a defining feature of India Women's success this season, with runs flowing across formats and conditions. Her ability to anchor innings while maintaining a high scoring rate has once again underlined her status as one of the finest batters in the game. Mandhana scored 1362 runs in ODIs and 341 in T20Is in 2025.

India Women will face Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the fifth T20I, with the series already in their control. Having secured an unassailable lead, the hosts will aim to complete a clean sweep and seal the series 5-0.

Smriti Mandhana became the second Indian and fourth overall among women players to reach the glorious milestone of 10,000 runs in international cricket. The left-handed batter achieved the milestone during the fourth T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

She became the fourth woman batter after Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, and Charlotte Edwards-and the second Indian after Mithali-to achieve the 10,000-run milestone. In Test cricket, Mandhana has notched up 629 runs in seven matches and 12 innings at an average of 57.18, with two centuries and three fifties.

With 5,322 runs in 117 ODIs at an average of 48.38, including 14 centuries and 34 fifties, Mandhana is the sixth-highest run-getter in the ODI format. In T20Is, she has scored 4,102 runs in 157 matches and 151 innings at an average of 29.94, a strike rate of 124.22, one century, and 32 fifties. She is the second-highest run-getter in this format.

The left-hander made 80 runs off 48 balls with the help of 11 fours and three sixes, which helped India post their highest team total (221/2) in women's T20I cricket. In response, the Women in Blue defended the target, and Sri Lanka lost the match by 30 runs. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India took an unbeatable 4-0 lead with one match left