CSK Schedule IPL 2026: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their season opener for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, just a few months after the two teams were involved in the most high-profile trade in IPL history that saw Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja swap teams. However, CSK's first match will take place in Guwahati, on Sunday, March 29. The passionate Chennai fans will be able to witness MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and co. for the first time on Friday, April 3, against Punjab Kings (PBKS). (IPL 2026 FULL SCHEDULE)

Here is Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s IPL 2026 schedule in full:

RR vs CSK - 7:30 PM IST - March 30 - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM IST - April 3 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

RCB vs CSK - 7:30 PM IST - April 5 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

CSK vs DC - 7:30 PM IST - April 11 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK Full Squad For IPL 2026:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Sanju Samson, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Zakary Foulkes