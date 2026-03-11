RCB Schedule IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday, March 28, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Chinnaswamy hasn't hosted a high-profile match since 11 people died in a nearby stampede during IPL's title-winning celebrations in June 2025. As a result, RCB's matches in Bengaluru are subject to a BCCI clearance, which will take place on March 13. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and co. enter IPL 2026 after guiding RCB to their first-ever title in the 2025 season. (IPL 2026 FULL SCHEDULE)

Here is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s IPL 2026 schedule in full:

RCB vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - March 28 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs CSK - 7:30 PM IST - April 5 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RR vs RCB - 7:30 PM IST - April 10 - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

MI vs RCB - 7:30 PM IST - April 12 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RCB Full Squad for IPL 2026:

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Satwik Deswal, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Vicky Ostwal.