MI Schedule IPL 2026: Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2026 campaign at home at the Wankhede Stadium against three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, March 29. MI enter the season after narrowly missing out on reaching the final in the 2025 edition. MI's squad features a number of players from India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning squad, in the form of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma. Fans will also be itching to see the Rohit Sharma back in action. (IPL 2026 FULL SCHEDULE)

Here is Mumbai Indians (MI)'s IPL 2026 schedule in full:

MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - March 29 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

DC vs MI - 3:30 PM IST - April 4 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

RR vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - April 7 - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

MI vs RCB - 7:30 PM IST - April 12 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI Full Squad For IPL 2026:

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Izhar, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat