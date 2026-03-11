Jitesh Sharma was collateral damage when he was axed from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad but the snub now feels hollow compared to the realisation that he was able to spend his father's final days by his side. The disappointment soon felt trivial in the face of a far deeper loss. On February 1, his pillar of strength, father Mohan Sharma died after a brief illness. "When I got the news of my non-selection, I was a little bit disheartened. I am also human. I can feel sad and bad. But later on, as time went by, the sad time becomes short," Jitesh, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, told PTI during an exclusive interview.

The emotional weight of missing out on the global tournament soon gave way to a far more personal challenge.

"But later on, my dad got ill. And he died on 1st of Feb. So, I was with him for seven days. Afterward, I got to know that my dad needed me more than the World Cup. After that, I didn't have any sad feeling, any regret or anything for anyone or for myself also. I am not angry or anything," he said as the sadness in the dashing batter-keeper's voice was palpable.

"I was grateful that God gave me the opportunity to stay with my dad for seven days. So, I was able to take care of him. And I enjoyed watching the World Cup on TV at home. It's a very different feeling. It gives you lots of pressure rather than playing. And I was very happy for the boys." With his father gone, the responsibility of being the eldest son has become a defining reality in his life.

"I can't forget that thing and I don't want to forget that thing because he is not there anymore. When you lose your dad, after a few days you get to know that you are now responsible for taking decisions in your family as the elder son.

"And that's it - to take care of your mother, brother and family. So, I'm someone who can't show my feelings to them and can't be weak in front of them because they are looking at me while playing cricket also. And I have to accept it," Jitesh said speaking about what happens when life bowls a snorter at you.

Grief, he admits, does not arrive all at once. It creeps in slowly, leaving behind a sense of incompleteness that he knows will remain for life.

"It hits after some time. I'm not coping with anything. I'm just accepting that my dad is not there anymore. There is a portion of my heart that is empty now. It will be empty till my death because of my dad." Cricket, however, has also taught him to carry on. Jitesh says he has learned to live with the sorrow while continuing to pursue his career.

"And I have learned to carry myself with that sorrow and that hollowness during practice. Because no matter how much I want, I can't forget that thing. Because it's your father, right? He is my hero for my life." "If he was alive today, he would have told me to go and practice. Don't worry about me. So I always bring this thing to my mind that if I'm in sorrow or pain, what he would have told me? I think he would have suggested me to go and play the game. And I'm very proud of it." Jitesh also drew parallels with teammate Rinku Singh, saying he understood the emotional strength required to return to the field after personal setbacks.

"That's the same thing Rinku must have felt. That's why he was able to come on the ground again. And it's a very big thing."

Why can't 3 keepers play together?

On the cricketing front, Jitesh remains pragmatic about roles and combinations. With wicketkeeper-batters such as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan also in contention, he says he would happily adapt if it means finishing games for the team.

"I think of it from a different perspective. I take it from a different perspective -- that by doing my own work, why not two keepers be in the playing XI and the third play as a finisher? Exactly, that can also happen. Why not?"

I still can't match Virat bhai's intensity

Jitesh also spoke about the inspiration he draws from observing Virat Kohli up close ar Royal Challengers Bengaluru, admitting that matching the former India captain's intensity is easier said than done.

"Just observing small things, you can learn a lot. And it can be a life-turning decision or life-turning observation. Because the way he prepares, starts his day, not just practice, I think it's very impressive. Still, I'm 32 and I can't match his energy."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)