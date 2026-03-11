The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the final distribution of the tournament's US$11.25 million (approximately Rs 103 crore) Players' Prize Money pool, in line with the increase to ICC prize money made in 2024. The amounts listed represent gross prize money across the group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and final, and are calculated prior to any applicable tax compliance or deductions.

The totals reflect the base participation payment that each team receives ($225,000), final team placements, win bonuses and progression through each stage of the tournament.

According to an ICC press release, India got $2,639,423 (approximately Rs 24.25 crore) while New Zealand got $1,422,692 (approximately Rs 13.08 crore). Losing semi-finalists South Africa got $1,005,577 (approximately Rs 9.24 crore), while England received $974,423 (Rs 8.96 crore). Pakistan got $522,692 (approximately Rs 4.80 crore).

Prize money distribution (US$):

India - $2,639,423

New Zealand - $1,422,692

South Africa - $1,005,577

England - $974,423

West Indies - $538,269

Pakistan - $522,692

Zimbabwe - $491,538

Sri Lanka - $475,962

Afghanistan - $309,808

Australia - $309,808

USA - $309,808

Scotland - $278,654

Ireland - $271,731

Italy - $256,154

Netherlands - $256,154

UAE - $256,154

Nepal - $256,154

Canada - $225,000

Namibia - $225,000

Oman - $225,000