Pakistan Get Rs 4.80 Crore From ICC As T20 World Cup Prize Money , Winners India Receive This
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the final distribution of the tournament's US$11.25 million (approximately Rs 103 crore) Players' Prize Money pool
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the final distribution of the tournament's US$11.25 million (approximately Rs 103 crore) Players' Prize Money pool, in line with the increase to ICC prize money made in 2024. The amounts listed represent gross prize money across the group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and final, and are calculated prior to any applicable tax compliance or deductions.
The totals reflect the base participation payment that each team receives ($225,000), final team placements, win bonuses and progression through each stage of the tournament.
According to an ICC press release, India got $2,639,423 (approximately Rs 24.25 crore) while New Zealand got $1,422,692 (approximately Rs 13.08 crore). Losing semi-finalists South Africa got $1,005,577 (approximately Rs 9.24 crore), while England received $974,423 (Rs 8.96 crore). Pakistan got $522,692 (approximately Rs 4.80 crore).
Prize money distribution (US$):
India - $2,639,423
New Zealand - $1,422,692
South Africa - $1,005,577
England - $974,423
West Indies - $538,269
Pakistan - $522,692
Zimbabwe - $491,538
Sri Lanka - $475,962
Afghanistan - $309,808
Australia - $309,808
USA - $309,808
Scotland - $278,654
Ireland - $271,731
Italy - $256,154
Netherlands - $256,154
UAE - $256,154
Nepal - $256,154
Canada - $225,000
Namibia - $225,000
Oman - $225,000