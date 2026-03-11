ICC chairman Jay Shah, who earlier served as BCCI secretary, recently attended the T20 World Cup 2026 India vs New Zealand final in Ahmedabad. During his time with the BCCI, the Women's Premier League was launched, pay parity between men's and women's cricketers was introduced, record-breaking media rights deals for the IPL were signed, and domestic cricket witnessed massive upliftment. Jay Shah, after resigning from his post as BCCI secretary towards the end of 2024, took over as ICC chairman in December the same year.

After the T20 World Cup final 2026, several videos of Jay Shah went viral in which he could be seen with Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. In fact, after India's win, Jay Shah and the side's skipper Suryakumar Yadav, along with coach Gautam Gambhir, went to a Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad and took the trophy along.

But Jay Shah did not interact only with the Indian players. In a recent viral video, Jay Shah can be seen meeting the New Zealand players. The act was appreciated by social media users.

Jay Shah consoling Mitchell Santner and the New Zealand players after their T20 World Cup final loss against India — a really nice gesture.pic.twitter.com/0RXKpP1QJT — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 10, 2026

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Sanju Samson (89) made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals.

James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar Patel (3/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) reduced the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs