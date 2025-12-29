All teams are in the final phase of their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026, which starts in India on February 7. The Indian cricket team has already announced its shortlisted players for the mega event, while other teams are also zeroing in on their final combinations. In the midst of this, Australia has suffered a major jolt with Tim David sustaining a hamstring strain. David is a T20I specialist, scoring 1,596 runs in 68 matches at a strike rate of 168.88. The batter has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash League after scans confirmed a Grade 2 strain.

David suffered the injury while running between the wickets during the Hurricanes' four-wicket win over Perth Scorchers on Friday. "Tim David sustained a grade two right hamstring strain during his recent BBL match. As a result, David has been ruled out for the remainder of the BBL. David's rehabilitation timeline has him tracking to be available for selection for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Hobart Hurricanes said in a statement on December 29.

The experienced pace duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are set to be included in Australia's provisional squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup despite injury concerns. Head coach Andrew McDonald said Cummins will undergo another scan of his back in four weeks' time, and a final call on his availability for the mega spectacle, which commences on February 7, will be made after the results of that assessment. "Pat will have a scan, I think in another four weeks, so that'll give us the information then on where he's at for the World Cup. He'll be named in the squad of 15, and then we'll get that information as to where he's at," McDonald said.

Cummins has played just one international match since suffering a lumbar stress injury in July. He pushed the limits of his rehabilitation to return for the third Test in Adelaide, where he took six wickets as Australia won by 82 runs, retaining the Ashes urn.

Subsequently, he withdrew from the remainder of the series, with Australia unwilling to take any further risks.

Hazlewood, who missed the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles injuries that have troubled the 34-year-old pacer, is likely to be fit. Before his injury, the pacer starred in the white-ball series against India and is expected to return in time for the T20 World Cup, giving a major boost to Australia.

"Josh is returning to bowl. He looks as though he should be right in terms of possible timeframes," McDonald said.