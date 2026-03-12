Team India created history by clinching the T20 World Cup 2026 title. Playing against New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar Yadav and his team registered a commanding 96-run victory to lift the coveted trophy. This triumph marked India's third T20 World Cup title, making them the first team ever to achieve the feat. India enjoyed an outstanding run throughout the tournament, losing only one match - against South Africa in the Super 8 stage. That defeat, however, put their semi-final hopes in jeopardy, turning their clash against the West Indies into a virtual quarterfinal. Rising to the occasion, India defeated the Windies comprehensively to secure their place in the semifinals.

After winning the World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav revealed how the team bounced back from the heartbreaking loss to South Africa. In an interaction with The Indian Express, the Indian skipper shared that fielding coach T Dilip introduced a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for the best fielder in practice sessions.

"The people working behind the scenes. Fielding coach T Dilip introduced a Rs 10,000 prize for the best fielder in practice. After the South Africa game, the video analyst showed us a ten-minute video of the past two years - one reel for the batters set to the Baahubali song, one for the bowlers set to 'O Shera Teer Te Taj'. These small moments make a team stronger," Surya told Indian Express.

Speaking about the team environment, the right-handed batter emphasized the transparency and flexibility in the dressing room, where every player is encouraged to speak freely.

"Freedom of speech in a team environment is very important - you have to hear everyone out. I make sure to talk to everyone at ground level. Those tense moments sometimes turned into funny ones too. Like when Rinku Singh tried to speak in English and everyone struggled to control their laughter. The same happened with Tilak Varma speaking in his Hyderabadi accent. These things bring a team together as much as anything," SKY said.