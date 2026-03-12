Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah expressed immense satisfaction after playing a decisive role in Men in Blue's ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph, saying that delivering in crucial moments has always been the driving force behind his cricketing journey. Speaking in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Bumrah reflected on his desire to take up challenging responsibilities and make an impact for the team. "I always wanted to do a tough job. I've played cricket for that. I started cricket for that. When I'm able to make a difference, that gives me so much joy. No better feeling than that. I started my cricket here. I played all my cricket here come up the ranks through playing for Gujarat over here and winning the World Cup here, winning, being Man of the Match," Bumrah said in the video.

India became the first team to win the T20 WC title at home, the first team to win it back-to-back, and the first team to win the three T20 WC crowns after they thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs in a one-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Bumrah picked a four-wicket haul and was named Player of the Match for his superb bowling. The right-arm pacer was also the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament alongside mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (14).

The Indian fast bowler recalled the disappointment of narrowly missing out on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 title in Ahmedabad before finally crossing the line this time by clinching the T20 title.

"The last time we just fell short, this time we went over it. Really happy. My son came. He was there last time as well; this time, he was there. My mum came really special. I don't know about full circles, but really, really happy back-to-back World Cups never really happen. Really grateful God is really kind, and I couldn't be more thankful," the Indian seamer concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)