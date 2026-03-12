Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitted that dropping all-rounder Axar Patel for the T20 World Cup Super 8 match against South Africa was his 'mistake'. In a recent interview, Suryakumar revealed that Axar was extremely upset with the decision and added that he personally apologised to the all-rounder after the match. The decision backfired massively as India were handed a heavy defeat by the Proteas - their only loss in the competition. While Axar missed the final group stage match against Netherlands due to injury, the decision to play Washington Sundar against South Africa was a tactical one. Suryakumar opened up about the decision and the conversation with Axar following the loss.

"He (Axar Patel) was very angry — and he should have been. He's an experienced player, he leads a franchise. He should be angry," Suryakumar said on The Indian Express.

"I apologised. I told him I made a mistake, and I'm sorry, but it was a call for the team. It was a hard conversation. He took it in his stride and we talked it through the next day."

Meanwhile, Axar Patel described India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 as an emotional and unforgettable moment, revealing that the triumph became even more meaningful as his son watched him play from the stands for the first time.

Axar shared his feelings on the social media platform X after India successfully defended their T20 World Cup title, adding another historic chapter to the country's cricketing achievements.

"Winning the World Cup is something you dream about as a kid. But today felt even more special knowing our little Haksh was in the stands, watching his dad play for the first time. This one will always stay close to my heart. A moment I'll carry with me forever," Axar Patel wrote on X.

India beat New Zealand handsomely by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad, becoming the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, also the first to win consecutive titles, and the only team to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). Coming to the T20 World Cup 2026 final, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first.

However, a record-breaking fifty from 'return-to-form' Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision.

Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20 World Cup finals.

James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ. In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar and Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes).Barring a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs.

(With agency inputs)