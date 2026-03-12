Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed head coach Gautam Gambhir's rousing speech following the team's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. India comprehensively defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to clinch a record third T20 World Cup trophy. With the T20 World Cup trophy on the dressing room table in Ahmedabad, Gambhir addressed the team and said that 'nothing else matters' more than the title and added that even if fans forget 100 wins in bilateral matches, the memory of the World Cup victory will live forever. “This is the most important thing in our dressing room, nothing else matters. You can win 100 bilateral matches and no one will remember. But they will always remember this trophy,” Gambhir said.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Suryakumar revealed major details about Gambhir's speech.

"In the first four games we didn't give him a chance to laugh — but after that I think he was very happy watching this team, because I don't think any T20 side in India has ever batted like this, scoring 250, 256, chasing well. I think after the final he smiled the most," the Indian cricket team captain said.

Suryakumar also opened up about India winning back-to-back T20 World Cup tites. "It feels great, winning in back-to-back," he said.

In an exclusive interview with ICC, he elaborated on the team's meticulous preparations and strategic mindset throughout the tournament.

"We knew that this tournament was going to happen in India, so our preparations were spot on. We understood how the conditions will be, what we needed to do, how we wanted to play. I think care is the right word, which I felt seeped into this team slowly when the tournament started, thinking about each other, what the team requires at a given point. This was the mantra for this year's edition," Yadav said.

(With agency inputs)