Pyla Avinash, the all-rounder from Andhra Pradesh, recalled how he used to get inspired by watching Ricky Ponting's batting videos on YouTube, especially his trademark pull shot, as he gets ready to play under the Aussies' coaching for the Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. "He is a legend. I used to watch Ricky Ponting's batting videos where he would play the pull shot to get inspired. He has played some great knocks in his career, and I am looking forward to working with him," said Avinash in a release issued by the franchise on Thursday.

Hailing from the city of Visakhapatnam, Avinash picked up a cricket bat at the young age of 13 and found inspiration in his brother to take up the sport seriously. “My brother started playing cricket first, and looking at him, I began playing as well. He played in the U-19 and U-23 Andhra Pradesh teams, and he became my inspiration. Seeing him work hard every day motivated me to do the same," he said.

In a local T20 tournament held in Andhra Pradesh last year, Avinash struck 11 sixes in his side's mammoth 226-run chase.

"It was a special inning because we were in a tricky spot. Chasing nearly 230, we were three or four wickets down when I came in to bat. Despite wickets falling on the other end, I continued hitting big shots. I struck five sixes in one over, and it made me believe we could complete the chase," he recalled.

While Avinash was unable to finish off the chase, with his side losing the match by just one run, his unbeaten 105 off 58 balls brought him a lot of limelight, including a call-up to the state team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut game against Mumbai, Avinash scored a brisk fifty for Andhra. "I think that inning changed my life and has made me reach where I am today. It made a huge impact,” he added.

Ashish Tuli, GM of Cricketing Operations at Punjab Kings, explained how Avinash caught the eye of their scouting team, leading to him being roped in at last year's mega auction. "Our attention was drawn to his power-hitting abilities and performance in a domestic T20 tournament. However, it is important to note that those performances were not the sole factor for our interest, as we have been monitoring him for some time.”

“The process of identifying the right talent involves a comprehensive and meticulous approach. Over a dozen specialised scouts work throughout the year, covering all major state leagues and BCCI-affiliated tournaments. It is essential to have a keen eye for identifying the right talent at the right time, a skill that comes with experience and a deep understanding of the game,” he added.

Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, will open their IPL 2025 campaign on March 25 against 2022 winners Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

