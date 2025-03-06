India captain Rohit Sharma was seen imitating all-rounder Hardik Pandya's viral six during the team's win over Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final on Tuesday. Hardik hit three monstrous sixes during his 24-ball cameo of 28 to help India reach the final of the tournament in Dubai. Hardik walked out with India needing 49 to win from 44 balls, and his late push allowed the team to chase down a total of 264 on a tricky wicket with 11 balls to spare.

However, Hardik's six off Tanveer Sangha was the highlight off his cameo as the ball landed straight into the Royal Box of the Dubai International Stadium, where ICC chairman Jay Shah was seated. It was Shah who collected the ball and threw it back to the ground for the action to be continued.

And, after the match, when Rohit was trying to imitate Hardik's strokeplay, Shah was all smiles while having a chat with them and head coach Gautam Gambhir. A viral video of the same incident at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has now gone viral on social media.

While Hardik's cameo was crucial for India, it was Virat Kohli who got India back into the contest after early wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Kohli once again showcased his big-match temperament with a knock of 84 off 98 balls. After the match, Kohli said that as long as his love for the game remains and he continues working for the team, he has no doubt that success will follow.

"You are not going to a desperate situation and put your head down, thank God. Just keep working towards what the team wants, you will have results like these more often than not." Kohli's knock included some quick singles and doubles, with only five boundaries in his innings.

"When all these things come together and it comes off, you feel great. To get the team across the line, it is a great feeling." The 36-year-old also praised his teammates for their contributions in the semifinals.

"Obviously, as a team, you feel good when people step up throughout the innings. Hardik (Pandya) hit those crucial shots at a nervous point for us. KL (Rahul) played outstandingly to close the game.

"Shreyas had a fine partnership with me. All-around effort counts. People are in a great space. You qualify for finals, a couple of days off, everything to look forward to," he concluded.