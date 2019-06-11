Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been included to Australia's World Cup 2019 squad as cover for the injured Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis sustained a side strain during Australia's clash with India on Sunday . The 29-year-old has been ruled out of the game against Pakistan that is scheduled for Wednesday at Taunton. However, Cricket Australia is yet to make a call on whether they will replace him permanently or not. According to a report by Cricket Australia, Marsh is en route to England as an emergency cover.

Stoinis failed with the bat against India, as he was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a duck. The all-rounder did manage to pick up two wickets in the match but conceded 62 runs off seven overs.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the ICC rules, an injured can be replaced during the tournament. However, once that player regains his full fitness, he cannot re-join the squad.

Losing Stoinis will be a big blow to the defending champions' chances of regaining their title. On the other hand Pakistan, after being battered by the West Indies in their opening game, back strongly to stun England by 14 runs to register their only win of this World Cup. Both the teams have won one match each in the tournament so far.

The current Australian squad does not have a like-to-like replacement for the all-rounder, which has put the selectors in trouble ahead of the fourth match.

Mitchell Marsh had been expected to travel to England next week with Australia's A side to feature in a series of 50-over matches against a county side. The matches will be played alongside the World Cup.