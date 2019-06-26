One of the big stories in Indian cricket nowadays is how MS Dhoni is faring and whether he was really effective at his present batting slot. This school of thought got more impetus after Sachin Tendulkar went on record , expressing his unhappiness at the way MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's partnership progressed during their World Cup 2019 league match with Afghanistan, which India managed to bag, but not without some major stress. This observation fed fire to whether MS Dhoni was really pulling his weight at No. 5, or would it be better to promote Kedar Jadhav.

MS Dhoni scored 34 runs off 46 deliveries in India's first World Cup 2019 match with South Africa, followed by a rapid-fire 27 off 14 against Australia.

After the match with New Zealand was rained out, MS Dhoni was dismissed for just one run off two balls against Pakistan and then scored a painstaking 28 off 52 balls against Afghanistan.

MS Dhoni will again be in focus when India take on the West Indies in their next World Cup 2019 league match at Old Trafford on Thursday and the knives will be out again if the veteran doesn't match up to expectations.