MS Dhoni Fans Troll Sachin Tendulkar For His Remarks After Afghanistan Match

MS Dhoni fans did not even spare cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and trolled him over his remarks about the former India skipper following the World Cup 2019 clash with Afghanistan. Sachin Tendulkar was critical of MS Dhoni's 52-ball 28 runs which slowed the run-rate for India. Sachin Tendulkar also suggested MS Dhoni's partnership with Kedar Jadhav was slow and they lacked positive intent. However, MS Dhoni fans were quick to defend their icon and didn't spare Tendulkar for his comments. India managed to pull off a win, though Afghanistan ran them ragged right till the last over of the match.

"I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn't look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Tendulkar's comments did not go among Dhoni's fans which opened up several comparisons between both the cricketers.

Interestingly, some fans also compared Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni's biopics.

Check out the fan's tweets to defend MS Dhoni here:

For me Dhoni>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Sachin



Admit or die — SANIA(Am sorry Aman (@Twinklingsania) June 24, 2019

Sachin 2003 WC runs

673 runs



Ms Dhoni 2007, 2011, 2015, till afg match

597 runs pic.twitter.com/nttjZiOlpS — Harish godha (@Down_the_track) June 24, 2019

1) audience watching

MS Dhoni : The untold story



2) audience watching

Sachin: A billion dreams pic.twitter.com/FybWGp9m17 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) June 24, 2019

The same man that won you the World Cup which you couldn't win in your whole career with one of the best Indian players around. Sachin acting like he was some big hitter, man used to struggle in his 90s. Someone should pull up his strike rate when he's been in the 90s #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/hCVQ5aBI9h — Nim (@Nirmal_A) June 24, 2019

Dhoni has not been in the best of form at World Cup 2019. He has notched up the scores of 28, 1, 27 and 34 in the tournament.

Despite his poor run with the bat, Dhoni's ability to read the game and guide the bowlers accordingly makes him the go-to man of the Indian cricket team.

Dhoni, featuring in his fourth World Cup, has amassed over 10,500 ODI runs at an average of 50.18. He also holds the highest score of an unbeaten 183 and records 10 centuries and 71 half-centuries to his name.