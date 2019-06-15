India vs Pakistan: Face-Off, Virat Kohli vs Mohammad Amir, India-Pakistan World Cup Clashes To Watch

Virat Kohli has led India to many victories against various opponents and in all three formats of the game. However, the batsman who intimidates the best of world bowlers with his skills looks more cautious than usual when he faces Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir . Amid high-octane India vs Pakistan matches, the Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir never fail to lift the fans off their feet with the bat and ball duel. As the arch-rivals gear up to lock horns one more time, in a World Cup 2019 league stage match at Old Trafford on Sunday, fans keenly await another exhilarating face-off between Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir.

Kohli has faced Amir in four One-day Internationals and two Twenty20 International matches. While Kohli remained watchful and survived against Amir on most occasions, he lost his wicket to the spearhead when it mattered the most.

In the Champions Trophy final in June 2017, Amir claimed the crucial scalp of the Indian skipper for five runs. He had also dismissed both India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan earlier in the match.

Pakistan clinched the title with an emphatic 180-run win over India in the summit clash at The Oval, London.

The two cricketers haven't faced each other since then.

In their run-up to the India vs Pakistan encounter, both Kohli and Amir have impressed so far in the ongoing World Cup.

Kohli scored an 82-run knock in his last match against Australia, following a score of 18 in India's World Cup opener against South Africa.

Amir, on the other hand, claimed career-best figures of 5/30 against Australia in Taunton on Wednesday. Earlier, he took two and three wickets against England and the West Indies respectively.

The 27-year-old fast bowler, who is playing his maiden 50-over cricket World Cup, is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets to his name.