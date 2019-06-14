 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Pakistan: Sachin Tendulkar Advices Indian Batsmen To Stay Positive Against Mohammad Amir

Updated: 14 June 2019 14:14 IST

Mohammad Amir is the highest wicket-taker in World Cup 2019 so far with 10 scalps.

India vs Pakistan: Sachin Tendulkar Advices Indian Batsmen To Stay Positive Against Mohammad Amir
Virat Kohli looked fluent against Australia during his knock of 82 off just 77 deliveries. © AFP

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday in a much-anticipated World Cup 2019 clash. It will be a battle of India's dominant battling line-up against a formidable Pakistan bowling attack. Pakistan's strike bowler Mohammad Amir has been in terrific form in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 so far. Amir is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in three matches. Notably, it was Amir who got the better of India captain Virat Kohli in their last encounter back in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs to clinch the title.

Ahead of the marquee clash between the two teams, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has warned Virat Kohli's men to exercise caution against the Pakistani pace battery when the two teams meet in the World Cup clash on Sunday at Old Trafford. Sachin advised the Indian team to opt for a positive approach against Pakistan.

"I wouldn't go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive. It's not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different," Tendulkar told a news channel after India's match against New Zealand was washed out at Trent Bridge.

The 46-year-old emphasized that both Rohit and Virat should look to bat throughout the innings.

"Rohit and Virat should also be looking to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them," Tendulkar added.

Tendulkar mentioned that, Pakistan will look to target Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early on in their innings with pace and both players should be cautious during the initial part of their innings.

"Rohit and Virat are the two more experienced players in the line-up and Pakistan would be focusing on getting them early without any doubt as that opens the game for them. Amir and Wahab Riaz will definitely target their wickets early on," Tendulkar said.

Amir was exceptional against Australia in their last league stage match where Pakistan lost by 41 runs in Taunton. The left-arm fast bowler returned figures of 5/30 that helped restricting the defending champions to a total of below 350, which looked highly probable at one stage of the game.

Tendulkar said that the Men in Blue should look to stay positive in all three departments. "We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important, the bowler knows that you're in control if you defend confidently," he added.

India will battle it out against Pakistan without their star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan who has been sidelined due to a fractured thumb. KL Rahul will replace him at the top of the order.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mohammad Amir Mohammad Amir India vs Pakistan, Match 22 Cricket World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday at Old Trafford
  • Mohammad Amir vs Virat Kohli will be a key battle in the marquee clash
  • India are still unbeaten in the World Cup 2019 so far
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Can Intimidate Any Batsmen With Agility On Field, Says R Sridhar
Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Can Intimidate Any Batsmen With Agility On Field, Says R Sridhar
Pakistan Need "A-Plus Performance" If They Are To Beat India, Says Waqar Younis
Pakistan Need "A-Plus Performance" If They Are To Beat India, Says Waqar Younis
"Ready To Take That Game On": Virat Kohli On India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Clash
"Ready To Take That Game On": Virat Kohli On India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Clash
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Gives Update On Shikhar Dhawan
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Gives Update On Shikhar Dhawan's Injury
India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Clash Abandoned Due To Rain
India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Clash Abandoned Due To Rain
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.