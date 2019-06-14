India vs Pakistan: Sachin Tendulkar Advices Indian Batsmen To Stay Positive Against Mohammad Amir

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday in a much-anticipated World Cup 2019 clash. It will be a battle of India's dominant battling line-up against a formidable Pakistan bowling attack. Pakistan's strike bowler Mohammad Amir has been in terrific form in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 so far. Amir is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in three matches. Notably, it was Amir who got the better of India captain Virat Kohli in their last encounter back in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs to clinch the title.

Ahead of the marquee clash between the two teams, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has warned Virat Kohli's men to exercise caution against the Pakistani pace battery when the two teams meet in the World Cup clash on Sunday at Old Trafford. Sachin advised the Indian team to opt for a positive approach against Pakistan.

"I wouldn't go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive. It's not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different," Tendulkar told a news channel after India's match against New Zealand was washed out at Trent Bridge.

The 46-year-old emphasized that both Rohit and Virat should look to bat throughout the innings.

"Rohit and Virat should also be looking to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them," Tendulkar added.

Tendulkar mentioned that, Pakistan will look to target Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early on in their innings with pace and both players should be cautious during the initial part of their innings.

"Rohit and Virat are the two more experienced players in the line-up and Pakistan would be focusing on getting them early without any doubt as that opens the game for them. Amir and Wahab Riaz will definitely target their wickets early on," Tendulkar said.

Amir was exceptional against Australia in their last league stage match where Pakistan lost by 41 runs in Taunton. The left-arm fast bowler returned figures of 5/30 that helped restricting the defending champions to a total of below 350, which looked highly probable at one stage of the game.

Tendulkar said that the Men in Blue should look to stay positive in all three departments. "We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important, the bowler knows that you're in control if you defend confidently," he added.

India will battle it out against Pakistan without their star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan who has been sidelined due to a fractured thumb. KL Rahul will replace him at the top of the order.

(With IANS inputs)