Pakistan has always been able to throw up fast bowlers like an assembly line and this Pakistan team too has some classy bowlers. The list of left-arm fast bowlers that Pakistan can produce seems quite unreal at times as bowler after bowler from the times of Wasim Akram has come in and delivered in no uncertain terms. One such bowler is Wahab Riaz, who is now the senior-most bowler in the Pakistan World Cup 2019 squad and his presence is absolutely vital as the beleaguered team struggles to find some success after their surprise win over England . For Pakistan, the biggest match is always against India and Wahab Riaz and the rest of the bowling will be all keyed up for that contest.

Wahab Riaz made his One-day International (ODI) debut in Sheikhupura in February 2008 against Zimbabwe and returned with fine figures of 2/19 off eight overs.

He has played 82 ODIs so far and bowled in 81 innings to claim 106 wickets at an economy of 5.75 and strike rate of 36.0. His best figure are 5/46.

Wahab Riaz also has two half-centuries in ODI cricket.