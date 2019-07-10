The New Zealand bowling was just outstanding. Kane Williamson could not have asked more from his bowlers. A huge occasion, not a very big target to defend and they have stepped up to the occasion. They needed their opening bowlers to deliver and Boult and Henry did just that. They had India 4 down in Powerplay 1.
What a defense this was! Especially against this strong Indian batting line-up. How many of you'll thought 240 would not be chased by the Indians? Yes, it was going to be tough for them but I never thought they would end up on the losing side. Their top order just failed to get the off to a start. The three who have been scoring so freely, Rohit, Rahul and Kohli failed to trouble the scorers a lot. Karthik then, took his own time to get in but fell to an outstanding catch. Pant and Pandya both crumbled under pressure, they got off to a start but then threw it away. India seemed down and out and 92 for 6 but then walked in Sir Jadeja. He looked positive right from the outset. He added a massive 116-run stand with Dhoni in which Jadeja was the aggressor and Dhoni was the one looking for the singles. The two revived Indian hopes but once the Ravindra fell, Dhoni too followed and then it was an impossible task for the lower-order.
NEW ZEALAND ARE THE FINALISTS! For the second successive ODI World Cup, it will be Kiwis who will fight for the title. Against all the odds they have out-muscled and out powered one of the favorites, India and have rightfully sealed their place in the finals. All smiles in their camp and on the faces of their players. India on the other hand, can't believe what just happened, nor can their fans. A few of them are in tears too. That is cricket though, there is one side which wins and there is one that loses. New Zealand were surely the better of the two sides.
49.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! There is a big edge and that is it, NEW ZEALAND ARE INTO THE FINALS! They win by 18 runs! Neesham gets the last man. Another slower one around off, Chahal goes for the heave across the line but the ball goes off the top edge towards the keeper who takes it by diving forward. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Chahal reviews and Ultra Edge shows that there is a spike.
Is that the end of the game? The umpire has given Chahal out caught behind but he has reviewed. There seems to bat though.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Edged but short! More importantly a dot. Even 4 boundaries won't do it. 4 biggies needed. Slower one outside off, Chahal swings but gets an outside edge which falls short of the keeper.
49.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect start for India! Poor ball this with fine leg up. On the pads, Chahal flicks it to the fine leg fence. 5 more, India will be hoping for from Chahal.
Also, Jimmy Neesham to bowl the last over.
Jasprit Bumrah is the last man in.
48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Brilliant from Lockie. He steams in and bowls a slower one at 121 kph. Bhuvneshwar is completely taken by surprise. He looks to defend but misses and the ball goes onto hit the off pole. What an over this has been! Yes the first ball went for a six, but that run out and this bowled has sealed the game for New Zealand. 23 needed off the last over.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Chahal flicks it to the right of mid-wicket. Chahal runs the first hard but he has to be happy with that because the fielder gets to the ball in a flash.
48.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Chahal cannot di much but just defend it to cover.
Yuzvendra Chahal walks out to bat now. Can he do something magical with the bat?
Is that the game for New Zealand? A direct hit from the deep and New Zealand feel Dhoni is short. The umpire has taken it upstairs.
48.2 overs (0 Run) A dot to follow! Slower one and fuller in length, Dhoni pushes it back to the bowler.
48.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is brute power! The crowd is going bonkers. Outrageous. Ideal start to the over. This is short and it is a slower one outside off. Dhoni has to generate all the power. He waits for it and then slaps it over the cover fence for a biggie. 25 in 11.
Lockie Ferguson is back on!
47.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Dhoni pulls it right of deep mid-wicket. There was two on offer but Dhoni takes just one and one can understand why. Excellent over from Boult. 6 runs and more importantly the big wicket of Jadeja.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new man in. His job will probably be to give Dhoni the strike but the question is, will Dhoni give him the strike?
47.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Boult breaking Indian hearts here. This has been a world class over from Boult. He had gone for just 5 runs in this over. Jadeja had to go for it. Fuller on off, Jadeja swings his bat at it but he gets a top edge on that one. The ball goes high and to the right of mid off. Williamson moves to that side and keeps his eyes on the ball. In this pressure movement, the Kiwi skipper does well and holds onto the catch. End of a brave, courageous innings from Jadeja. His innings has seen India resurrect in this chase.
47.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhoni turns it behind square on the leg side and gets a single.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Brilliant this. Boult bowls a yorker on middle, Jadeja does well to squeeze it towards long on. Jadeja wanted two but Dhoni says no.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Slower and full on off, Dhoni strokes it towards cover and takes a single.
Boult pulls out of his runup. Maybe he missed his runup there.
47.1 overs (2 Runs) Fielding! Brilliant this from Santner. Slower ball on a length, Dhoni pulls it hard through mid-wicket. Santner runs to his right and saves a certain boundary with a dive. Saves two runs for his side.
46.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a top class over from Henry. just the 5 singles from it. On a length and around off, Dhoni guides it to point for one. 37 needed in 18.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Shorter in length and outside off, Jadeja guides it towards short third man for one.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Dhoni still has decided not to go after the bowlers. This is angled into the batter. Dhoni works it through square leg for one.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Singles won't harm New Zealand. 200 up for India. Shorter and outside off, Jadeja mistimes his cut to point.
46.2 overs (0 Run) A dot! Slightly shorter and outside off, Jadeja slashes at it but misses.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Dhoni guides it to point and gives the strike to Jadeja.
Matt Henry is back on! He has bowled really well here but the pressure will be on him. Can he finish well?
45.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Shorter and on middle, Dhoni pulls it behind square on the leg side for one. 10 runs from this over too. 42 needed in 4.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball on off, Jadeja pulls it through square leg and takes one.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Fortunate boundary but India won't care how they come as long as they come. This is a slower one around off, Jadeja looks to play it on the leg side but it goes off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Dhoni pushes it towards cover and takes one. The 100-run stand up. Magical stand to be honest, India were down and out when Jadeja came out to bat but this stand has brought them right back into the game. They need to complete the job though.
45.2 overs (1 Run) A brilliant yorker on middle, Jadeja works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
45.1 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! Shorter in length and on middle, Jadeja pulls it wide of long on and takes two.