39.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end another excellent over for India. Also, the 150 is up for them. This is shorter and on the body, this is flicked through mid-wicket for two. 90 needed in the last 10.
Live Score
39.6 overs (1 Run) Way too down the leg side, Jadeja looks to flick but misses. Wided. Maybe New Zealand are now feeling the pressure.
39.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one. So the idea is clear, Jadeja will be going after the bowlers and Dhoni will nudge it around for now.
39.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Ferguson goes for a yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. Jadeja works it through mid-wicket for one.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Jadeja hits it hard but straight to mid on. So two dots after the boundary.
39.2 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball this time, Jadeja mistimes it to mid-wicket.
39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just out of the reach! Ideal start to the over for India. Short and on the body, Jadeja looks to pull but it goes off the gloves and past the diving Latham for a boundary. Also, the 50-run stand is up. The two are keeping the hopes of India alive. Still a long way to go though.
Lockie Ferguson is back! 6-0-13-0, his figures so far.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Runs needed now below 100! This is on the pads, Jadeja sweeps it towards backward square leg and takes one. An excellent over for India, 10 from it.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Jadeja looks to make room again but Santner fires it on middle, RJ works it to mid-wicket.
38.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is out of here! Jadeja is playing a real gem here. He steps out early and gets to the pitch of it. He smashes it over the long on fence. Runs needed now exactly 100.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Darts it on the pads, Dhoni works it through square leg for one.
38.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Jadeja works it through square leg for one.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Jadeja looks to help it on its way but misses. Wided.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the pads, this is worked to backward square leg.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A single to to end the over! So just 5 from it despite it going for a boundary. Shorter and outside off, Jadeja slaps it through covers for one.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Shorter and outside off, this is a seam-up ball. Jadeja looks to cut but misses.
37.4 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Slower short ball outside off, Jadeja is early in the pull shot and he misses it.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Jadeja pushes it to covers.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce and over the rope! The crowd has found its voice back again. Slightly shorter and on middle, Jadeja picks the length early and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Jadeja guides it to point.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Flighted outside off, Dhoni looks to drive but misses.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Jadeja flicks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
36.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads again, Jadeja turns it to short fine leg.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Dhoni comes down the track and glances it to square leg for one.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle and off, Dhoni defends it off the front foot.
36.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jadeja turns it to square leg and gets a single.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Was that an edge? No. Off the thigh pad. This is around off and it comes back in. Dhoni looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the pads to the keeper who takes it with a dive. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
Henry pulls out at the very end. He may have missed his run-up.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhoni pushes it to covers.
35.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too short and it has been wided.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Cut him into half! This lands around off and then jags back in. Dhoni plays outside the line and the ball goes between bat and pad.
35.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Jadeja pulls it through square leg for one.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Dhoni pushes it through covers for one.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Jadeja works it through mid-wicket for one.