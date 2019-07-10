19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spoils the over! Short and wide outside off, Pant throws his bat at it. The ball finds the outside edge and goes to the third man fence.
Live Score
19.6 overs (1 Run) Way too wide outside off, this is left alone. The umpire wides it.
19.5 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, the batter pushes it to mid off.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, this is worked to mid-wicket for one.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) A better throw and Pandya would have been in trouble! Shorter and on the body, Pandya pulls it to the left of fine leg. The batters take one and then go for the second. Ferguson picks the ball up and throws it wide of the keeper who collects it, then moves to his left and whips the bails off. Pandya makes it in by then.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, this is defended.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a good length ball on off, it is blocked.
Jimmy Neesham is on now!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Pant guides it to point.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Pant strokes it to the man at point.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Pant pushes it to mid on.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Pant gets on his toes and keeps it down.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Good shot but very well fielded in the deep by Neesham. Good length ball on the body, Pant plays a short arm pull towards square leg. Neesham runs to his left from deep mid-wicket and saves a certain boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Full outside off, it goes with the angle. Pant looks to drive it but gets beaten.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Pant guides it down the third man region and gets a single. He keeps the strike. 9 runs off the over without any risk. The two youngsters who are known for their flashy cricket are doing smart work here.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Hardik flicks it to mid-wicket and gets just one.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Once again the length is full on middle and off, Pandya flicks it wide of mid-wicket and gets another brace.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running and smartly played too. Full on middle and leg, Pandya flicks it with soft hands towards the fine leg region. They run the first hard and call for the second. The fielder from mid-wicket gets to the ball but cannot stop the second.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on the pads, Hardik glances it wide of square leg and gets a couple.
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! De Grandhomme bowls it full but down the leg side, Hardik shuffles and looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Pandya pushes it to cover.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! Good length and outside off, Pandya guides it down to third man and takes one.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one. 50 up for India.
16.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Pant pushes hard at it, he ends up chipping it uppishly but well short of short mid on.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short and down the leg side, Pant looks to help it on its way but misses. Wided!
16.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side this time on off, Pant pushes it to mid on.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Pant stands tall and defends it out.
16.1 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Is this signs of the luck moving into India's favor? A dropped catch early on and now one which falls short. A good short one on middle, it hurries onto the batter. Pandya looks to pull but gets a top edge which balloons over mid-wicket for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Pandya shuffles across and works this from outside off towards mid on for one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and outside off, Pandya pushes it to covers.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! This is just outside off, Pandya shoulders arms to this one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) One more excellent effort in the field! Shorter and outside off, Pant slaps it towards point. Guptill dives to his left and sticks out a hand to save three for his side.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Corrects his line this time and lands it on off, Pant keeps it out.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts off with a delivery on the pads, this is flicked through backward square leg for two.