14.6 overs (0 Run) One more dot to end a good over by Ferguson! Back of a length ball on off, this is defended.
14.5 overs (0 Run) One more delivery on a length and outside off, the batter lets it be.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on off, Pandya guides it to point.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Goes for a yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss. Pandya just about gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Quick run! Fuller and outside off, Pant goes hard at it but mistimes it towards mid off for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on middle, Pant guides it to point.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Fuller and on off, Pandya pushes it to mid off.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Once again on a good length around off, Pandya pushes it to covers.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length and outside off, the batter shoulders arms to it.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely back foot punch! Slightly shorter and outside off, it sits up to be hit. Pandya goes back and punches it past the diving cover fielder and the ball races away to the fence.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Pandya pushes it to covers.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball outside off, Pandya shoulders arms to it.
13.1 overs (1 Run) This is down the leg side, Pandya looks to flick but misses. Wided.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another ball on off, Pant defends it out. 2 from Ferguson's first. He could have had a wicket too. India need another 203 in 222 balls.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Pant goes back and defends it onto the ground.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs it just behind a length on off, Pant pushes it to covers.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length again, Pant defends it out.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Pandya guides it to point for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Cricket is a great leveler, isn't it? Neesham who took a brilliant catch before, drops a sitter now. This could prove very costly as Pant is looking very good out there. Ferguson almost strikes on the very first ball. It is on the pads, Pant whips it, does not keep it down though. It goes towards Neesham at mid-wicket who gets two hands to it but the ball bursts through and a single is taken.
Lockie Ferguson is into the attack now. The platform is well set for Ferguson to cause damage. He has been New Zealand's best bowler in this World Cup.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A solid defense to end! On middle, Pandya pushes it to mid off.
11.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Once again an Indian batsman is not sure whether to play at it or not. This is outside off, Pandya initially looks to play at it but then bails out in time.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and that would have been close! New Zealand have their tails up here. This is fuller and outside off, Pant strokes it towards extra cover. The batters take off. Pant is actually jogging to the other end but then starts sprinting as he sees Santner stop it with a dive to his left. MS picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Pant's dive would have saved him though.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Another cracking shot! Shorter and outside off, Pant stands tall and guides it to point.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent pull shot! He was in total control there. Shorter in length and on the body, Pant gets on top of the bounce and pulls it fine on the leg side for a boundary.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side outside off, Pant mistimes his stroke to mid off.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandya is off the mark but this is just a very bad ball from Boult. It is on the pads, Hardik looks to flick it does not come off the middle but it has enough to send it fine down the leg side to the fine leg fence. New Zealand have done well to build the pressure but balls like these takes them off.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Boult misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Pandya looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Pandya looks to defend but the ball goes with the angle.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Pandya leaves it alone to start his innings.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Well fielded. Full ball on off, Pant pushes it to the left of mid off. Williamson there dives to that side and keeps it down to one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Pant pushes it to cover.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Good length ball pitching just outside off, it keeps straight and then moves away slightly. Pant looks to defend but gets beaten.