9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... and what a catch that is. Catches win matches and this could be one that could win New Zealand the game.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball and Karthik once again blocks it out.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Karthik goes back and defends it onto the ground.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Shorter in length and outside off, Pant cracks it off the back foot towards point. Neesham there dives and makes a half stop. Saves at least two for his side. A single taken.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too full and the ball is put away! On the fuller side and outside off, Pant strokes it through extra cover. Mid off does give it a chase but finishes second best. Runs starting to come now for India.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Now two! On the fuller length and this one tails back in. Karthik gets his front pad out of the way and hits it through mid off. Ferguson from mid on covers ground quickly and saves two for his side. A good over for India.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Karthik is off the mark after 20 balls! This is not such a bad delivery, there is a little room on offer outside off. Karthik just opens the face of the bat and guides it past backward point and the ball races away.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and on off, Karthik guides it to point. Brilliant from Boult, he is just not bowling a loose ball to Karthik.
8.3 overs (0 Run) This is outside off and slanting away. Karthik lets it be.
8.2 overs (0 Run) 18 dots now! On the pads, Karthik works it to square leg.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Karthik keeps it out. He is yet to get off the mark. 17 balls faced till now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Pant defends it to get through the over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rishabh does not go chasing after it.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Pant blocks it off the front foot.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Nice shot but good effort in the field too. Full outside off, Pant drives it to the right of point. The fielder there dives on that side and gets his finger tips on it taking away the pace off the ball. The fielder from third man cleans it up. Two taken.
7.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. It is away from the body, Pant lets it carry.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Pant defends it off the front foot.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Pant defends it off the front foot.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Perfect yorker outside off, Karthik tries to get his bat down in time but he is late.Latham fails to gather it cleanly but no casualty.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Karthik gets on his toes and defends it.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle and leg, Karthik defends it towards mid off.
6.3 overs (0 Run) This one has little to no swing on this one. Pitches outside off and goes away with the angle. DK shoulders arms to it.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Karthik tucks it to mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good leave this. Dinesh is showing a lot of calm and awarness here. This one pitches outside off and nips in. Karthik knows where his off stump is and leaves it alone.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length outside off, Pant leaves it alone.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the run chase! A gift for Pant. A full toss outside off, Pant just uses the pace and guides it through cover-point. The ball races away to the fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball outside off, the batter shoulders arms to it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Pant stands tall and keeps it out.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Once again on a length and around off, Pant pushes it to mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Another delivery on a good length. Pant defends it to mid on.