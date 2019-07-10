4.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and on the body, Karthik ducks under it. Just the single from the over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Karthik lets it be.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Another loud shout but this seems to high! Boult starts this from outside off, it tails back in. Karthik lets it be. The ball hits the higher part of the pad and goes to the keeper. New Zealand appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Another good length delivery on off, Karthik pushes it to covers.
4.2 overs (0 Run) The away slanter now! It pitches outside off, Karthik lets it be.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Pant is off the mark! That should settle his nerves a little. This is fuller and on middle, Pant works it towards wide mid on for one.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Another wicket maiden! On a good length and around off, Karthik blocks it out.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Another one on middle, Karthik pushes it to mid on.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Dinesh works it to mid-wicket.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, DK is solid in defense.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Karthik defends it out.
Dinesh Karthik is the new man in. He surely wouldn't have expected to bat so soon. India in dire straights and he will have to show his calm, composure nature.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another one bites the dust! New Zealand are all over India at the moment. The crowd just can't believe what is happening here. Matt Henry has got another one. This is a tentative stuff from Rahul. Just very poor from a guy who is coming on the back off a ton. It is on a length and outside off, Rahul initially looks to push at it but the tries to bail out. Too late till then, the ball kisses the outside edge and goes to the right of the keeper who takes it with a dive. New Zealand are into the fragile middle order of the Indian team.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Pant keeps it out. A wicket maiden for Boult.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another good length delivery on middle, Pant pushes it to mid on.
Two early wickets, so now who walks out at number 4 now? Rishabh Pant, who has been batting there since his introduction in this World Cup side or the experienced Dhoni or Karthik? India have stuck with Pant and he will bat at number 4.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Umpire's call and Kohli is out of here! He does not take the review along with him but that will be the last of India's concerns at the moment because they are under real pressure now. Their two best batters are back in the hut even before the score has crossed 10. Boult now has one. Another good delivery. This starts on off, it is just behind a length and it comes back in late. Kohli plants his front foot way to across and then looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads. A huge appeal follows and the umpire raises the finger. Kohli walks upto his partner but Rahul is not sure. Kohli still goes for the review. Replays roll in and it shows the ball to be clipping the top of middle and leg. New Zealand are over the moon at the moment. There is pin-drop silence in the ground. India need 235 in 284 balls.
A big moment in the game! Kohli has been given out LBW but he has reviewed. Looks out to be honest.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Kohli works it to mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length again and on off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
2.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Loose, loose shot. That is just needless so early on. This is fuller and outside off, the sucker ball. Kohli goes after it away from his body but gets beaten.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a brilliant over by Henry! This is on off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Kohli is off the mark! A length delivery around off, Kohli opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Edged but well short! Another length ball around off, this one pitches and moves away. Kohli defends inside the line but with soft hands. It goes off the outside edge to second slip.
Out walks the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. The master of run chases is what he is fondly called as. His team have lost their best batsmen of the tournament and now he will have to play a captain's knock.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Matt Henry gets the big fish. Why big fish? Because this guy is in tremendous form. Ideal start for New Zealand. They needed early wickets and they have got one. This is just a top class delivery. Unplayable one can say. It is on a length and it lands around off. Rohit plays the original trajectory. The ball though straightens, then kisses the outside edge and goes straight into the gloves of Latham. New Zealand are ecstatic. Game on here.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Two leg byes! Tries to get the ball back in but drifts it on the pads. Rohit looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and rolls towards fine leg. Two taken.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it pitches and straightens a touch. Rohit looks to defend but it goes off the outer half to point.
Matt Henry to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end! A tidy start by Boult. This is on middle, Rahul works it to mid-wicket.
0.5 over (0 Run) Angles this one away from outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to it.
0.4 over (0 Run) Late swing again for Boult but the line is a little too straight. Rahul looks to flick but gets hit high on the pads.
0.3 over (0 Run) Shorter in length and around off, Rahul stands tall and guides it to point.
0.2 over (1 Run) Rohit is off the mark now! A little too straight and on middle, Rohit works it towards fine leg for one.
0.1 over (1 Run) Good running but a good ball too! India are underway! Boult starts this around off and it shapes back in. Rahul pushes it towards mid off and takes off. Rohit obliges and they complete the run easily.
We are back for the chase! The Indian openers, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma make their way out to the middle. Rohit Sharma will be on strike and he will face Trent Boult who has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...