World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:10 July 2019 17:49 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

IND vs NZ Latest Score

29.6 overs (1 Run) Pandya had to get bat to that! A slower one on middle, Pandya shuffles across and flicks it through square leg for one. 7 from the over, a good one for India.

29.5 overs (3 Runs) Three now! This is on a length and outside off, Dhoni pushes it past cover. The fielder in the deep runs to his right and pushes it back in with a slide. Saves a run for his side.

29.4 overs (2 Runs) Good shot but only for two! A good length ball around off, Dhoni hits it past covers and bags two.

29.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Dhoni works it to mid-wicket.

29.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Pandya slaps it through covers for one.

29.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side around off, Pandya hits it to mid off.

Jimmy Neesham is back!

28.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Dhoni defends it out. Another top class over from Santner. He is just choking the Indian batters for runs. His economy rate is 1 per over.

28.5 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Dhoni once again hits it back to the bowler.

28.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle, Dhoni pushes it back to the bowler.

28.3 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and outside off, Dhoni cuts it through point for two.

28.2 overs (0 Run) One more dot as this delivery is pushed to covers.

28.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Dhoni pushes it to point.

27.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is defended. Run rate needed now is above 7. 157 needed in 132.

27.5 overs (0 Run) A good bouncer! Right on the body of HP. He ducks under it in time.

27.4 overs (1 Run) A good short one on middle, Dhoni pulls it, there is a short backward square leg. He gets him past him and down to fine leg for one.

27.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off and Dhoni shoulders arms to it. Three dots.

27.2 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length delivery, Dhoni defends it out.

27.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Dhoni pushes it to mid off.

26.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Just the two from the over. Dhoni works it towards square leg and keeps strike. Santner's figures are 4-2-3-1 so far.

26.5 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on off, Dhoni pushes it back to the bowler.

26.4 overs (0 Run) On off and this is fired in, Dhoni pushes it to covers.

26.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Dhoni keeps it out.

26.2 overs (1 Run) HP works it with the angle through square leg for one.

26.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Pandya prods forward and keeps it out. Runs just not coming at the moment and that will only keep building the pressure.

25.6 overs (0 Run) On top of off, Dhoni defends it to cover.

25.5 overs (1 Run) On off and on a length, Pandya turns it to square leg and gets to the other end. Pandya wanted the second but Dhoni straighaway refused.

25.4 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Pandya strokes it to the on side but finds the man at short mid-wicket.

25.3 overs (0 Run) Nice, solid front foot defense from Hardik to this fuller ball on off.

25.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Hardik taps it towards backward point.

25.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on off, Pandya flicks it wide of mid-wicket and gets a couple

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
