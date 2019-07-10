34.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Dhoni defends it off the front foot. 5 runs off this one.
34.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jadeja flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
34.4 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running this. On the pads, Jadeja turns it behind square on the leg side. He runs the first one hard and this time Dhoni says yes for the two and they get it.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Jadeja defends it off the front foot.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter around off, Dhoni punches it to sweeper cover and gets one.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Had Santner collected it, that would have been close. Floated on the pads, Jadeja flicks it to mid-wicket and looks for two. The fielder though gets to the ball quickly. Dhoni sees it and sends Jaddu back. The throw is a good one at the bowler's end but Santner fails to collect it.
Mitchell Santner is back! H was brilliant in his first spell. Can he do the same again?
33.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball around the body, Jadeja pulls it to deep square leg and keeps the strike. 126 needed off 96 balls.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Dhoni punches it to sweeper cover and gets a run.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a clam, sensible front foot defense.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well played. Low full toss on off, Dhoni does not go hard after it but times it well through mid off. The fielder from mid off gives it a chase but it's in vain. First boundary of the game for MS.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Boult is a lucky man. He serves a full toss outside off, Dhoni hits it hard but the man at short cover dives to his right and saves runs.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off now, Jadeja runs it down to third man and gets to the other end.
33.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full but down the leg side. Jadeja looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
32.6 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! Shorter and on the body, this is worked down to fine leg. Dhoni takes the first run hard and wants a second but slips as he turns for it. The fielder there scores a direct hit at the striker's end and the ball deflects away from the keeper. Another run is taken. 9 from the over, an excellent one for India.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is played late down to third man for one.
32.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First six of the game and it comes off the bat of Jadeja. Some shot this. He steps down the track and lofts it over the long on fence with ease. 100 up for India. Also, are these signs that Jadeja has now stepped on the gas?
32.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
32.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, the batter hits it to mid on.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter in length outside off, Dhoni looks to pull but is early in the shot. It goes off the bottom on the off side.
31.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and on the body, Jadeja pulls it through square leg for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Jadeja pushes it to covers.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Another one outside off, Dhoni pushes it through covers for one.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, this is pushed to covers.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, the batter leaves it alone. Wided!
31.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Dhoni looks to pull but misses.
Trent Boult is back! Williamson knows he just needs one more here to push it further back from India's grasp so he has given the ball to his strike bowler.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air but short Dhoni flat bats it to long on for one.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Dhoni pushes it to cover.
30.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jadeja flicks it to the on side and gets off the mark.
DRINKS! India are in dire straits at the moment! The set Pandya is out and now it is all on Dhoni. Yes, there is Ravindra Jadeja but one believes it has to be MS if India are to cross the line. New Zealand on the other hand, know it is their game to lose now. They are probably a wicket away. More of the same is what Williamson will be hoping for from his side. Also, Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
30.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Santner has got rid of the dangerous, dangerous Hardik Pandya. Hardik was playing the spinner unlike his usual self. He is known to be a spin tormentor but here he was playing the waiting game against Santner. He defended the first two deliveries of this over too. Santner flights this one and tempts Pandya to go for it. Hardik goes for the big slog sweep, he does not get any timing on it and ends up top edging it. The ball goes behind short mid-wicket. Kane Williamson does really well moving backwards. He keeps his eyes on the ball and the skipper takes a brilliant catch. This catch is not as flashy as the one Neesham took of Karthik but trust me, this is one of the toughest catches to take. 148 needed off 117 now. With the run rate climbing up and up this wicket might just be the final nail in the coffin in this chase.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pandya defends it towards cover and calls a loud no to his partner.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Pandya defends it towards point.