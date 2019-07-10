44.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but still 10 in the over! A leave at this stage, just shows how calm Dhoni is at the moment. Outside off, Dhoni lets it go. 52 needed in 30.
44.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! A low full toss on middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
44.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Probably the shot of the match. That strike was extremely clean. He even held the pose there. Slower one and fuller on off, Jadeja lofts it nonchalantly over the mid off fielder and it goes all the way.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one this time! Back of a length on off, Dhoni pushes it towards cover.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) Two now! Fuller and outside off, Dhoni hits it through cover and wide of the sweeper for two.
44.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle, not many batsman could hit that out of the ground. Even Dhoni could only jam it out to covers.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! Shorter and outside off, Dhoni looks to guide it past point but Taylor moves swiftly to his right and stops it with a slide. Just the single. Another good over for New Zealand. 62 needed in the last 6.
43.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The slower one went wrong there. This is outside the tramline on the off side and the umpire has wided it.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Jadeja pulls it through square leg for one.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air... but short! Luck is favoring India at the moment. You just get a feeling it is Jadeja's day. This is fuller and outside off, Jadeja looks to go over the long on fence but it goes off the toe-end towards the fielder there. Henry runs in and dives forward but fails to get to it. The ball hits his body and goes behind him but the fielder recovers and keeps it down to two.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Shorter and outside off, Jadeja guides it to short third man.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Just short! Heart in the mouth moment for Jadeja. This is shorter and it is slower in pace. Jadeja looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes uppishly but well short of Taylor at short fine leg. He did dive forward but could not reach it. A dot. Not sure why Dhoni did not run there.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! Fuller and on the pads, this is worked towards wide long on and the batters take two.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he can! Just the single on the last ball. This is fuller and around off, Jadeja pushes it towards cover for one.
42.5 overs (0 Run) A good short one, it is well-directed. Jadeja works it to the left of the bowler. Another dot. This is a good over till now, needs to end it well.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off again, Dhoni slashes at it and it goes down to third man for one.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off but inside the tramline. Dhoni lets it be.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhoni pushes it to covers.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Jadeja guides it down to third man for one.
Lockie Ferguson is back!
41.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Jadeja milks it down to point and keeps the strike. 72 needed off the last 8 overs.
41.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure on Neesham. He bowls this full down the leg side, Jadeja looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
41.5 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR JADEJA! He is ecstatic, there have been some criticism on his way but he has stood tall and is taking India home single handedly. He gets to his 11th and most important ODI fifty with a flick wide of mid-wicket and gets a couple. He does his trademark celebration, brandishing his bat like a sword.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jadeja is hitting the ball with his bat as if he is hitting it with a sword. Back of a length ball on off, Jadeja pulls it through mid-wicket. Taylor at short mid-wicket misfields. the ball goes past him for a boundary.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni tucks it towards square leg and gets a single.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Very well bowled. Off cuteer outside off, Dhoni swings his bat at it but misses.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his new spell with a slower ball on top of middle and off, Dhoni taps it back to the bowler.
Jimmy Neesham is back.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Short of the fielder! This is on middle and it turns back in. Jadeja looks to flick but it goes uppishly but well short of mid-wicket. Expensive end to Santner's spell. 9 from his 10th. An excellent bowling display by him today. His figures are 10-2-34-2.
40.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has picked the bones out of that one! Jadeja showing his class with the bat. He comes down the track and once again gets to the pitch of the ball. Lofts it with the turn over the mid-wicket fence.
40.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Jadeja works it to mid-wicket.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Good bowling! This starts from outside off and drifts back in. Dhoni goes back and looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge which goes close past the leg stump and down towards fine leg for one.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running again! Dhoni comes down the track but Santner bowls it short. Dhoni works it with soft hands towards square leg and the batters take two.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.