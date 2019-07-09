 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:09 July 2019 19:07 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

IND vs NZ Latest Score

The only thing all we cricket fan feared. It was drizzling a bit but now it has started to gather pace. The umpires have decided to call the covers on as they feel the ground conditions aren't suitable to field on. Let's hope that it is not a big delay.

46.1 overs (2 Runs) Good ball but school boy stuff from Chahal. Very full on off, Taylor strokes it to the right of cover. Chahal moves to that side but misjudges it allowing them to take two. Kohli won't be happy with that.

45.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Taylor works it to fine leg. So despite the overthrow, only 7 from the over. India will be happy with that.

45.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one.

45.4 overs (3 Runs) Overthrows! This is very sloppy from India and extremely poor. A full ball outside off, Taylor looks to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge through point. They take one. The fielder in the deep throws it to Dhoni who fails to collect it and the batsmen take one more. Kohli then runs in from deep mid-wicket, collects the ball and has a needless shy at the non-striker's end. There is nobody backing up on the other side too and they take one more.

45.3 overs (1 Run) In the air but on the bounce! Shorter and on middle, Latham nails the pull but straight to deep square leg for one.

45.2 overs (0 Run) Extremely full and on middle, this is hit to mid-wicket.

45.1 overs (1 Run) Another slower one outside off, Taylor guides it to short third man and a single is taken. Singles won't harm India.

