19.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is hit down to long on for one. A good second over by Chahal.
19.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! This is on off, it seems to be the googly. Williamson defends it out.
19.4 overs (0 Run) A lot of turn there! This lands around off and then spins away sharply. Williamson looks to defend but is beaten.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Williamson goes back and keeps it out.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Taylor hits it down to long off for one.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and on the stumps, this is blocked onto the ground.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick but misses. Wided.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce on this one. Slightly quicker around off, Williamson looks to defend but the ball bounces high and spins away from him. Williamson retracts from his defense. End of a brilliant over from Jadeja. Just a single and a wicket off it.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Ross is off the mark. Tossed up around middle and leg, Taylor flicks it towards square leg and gets a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, Taylor calmly defends it.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Ross starts his innings with a solid front foot defense.
The experienced Ross Taylor walks out at number 4.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! What a beauty this is from Jadeja! He pitches this around middle and off, Nicholls looks to defend it off the front foot. The ball though pitches and spins in sharply. It goes right between the gates of bat and pad onto the stumps. Jadeja gets his first and the 68-run stand has been broken. India needed to break this stand and they have done just that.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Nicholls blocks it.
17.6 overs (1 Run) This floated up on middle, Nicholls hits it down to long on for one. So a good comeback by the bowler, after going for 5 ion the first ball, he ended up only conceding 8.
17.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has driven that ball straight back.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Hit hard! HN steps out and smashes it towards the bowler. He looks to field it but the ball deflects of his hands and almost hits the stumps at the other end. Williamson was seen trying his best to get back in. He would be very alert today as he was dismissed in the last game in the same manner.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A little too full again, Williamson hits it through mid on and gets to the other end.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Williamson works it to mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Nicholls comes down the track and then works it past the bowler and down to long on for one.
17.1 overs (5 Runs) Stumping chance missed and FIVE WIDES! A difficult chance though, very tough actually. Nicholls comes down the track and Chahal might have spotted that. He bowls it down the leg side. Nicholls misses the flick. Dhoni might have been blinded and hence, does not collect the ball. It goes to the fine leg fence.
Change in bowling. Time for leg spin now. Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! This is on off, the batter pushes it back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Williamson waits for the ball and then guides it on the bounce to the first slip fielder.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this one bounces a touch extra. Williamson gets on top of the bounce nicely and pushes it to covers.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Out comes the paddle sweep again towards fine leg for one.
Now Hardik Pandya is off the field. He is gingerly climbing up the stairs. Hopefully it is nothing serious. But if he cannot bowl in this game, who will finish his quota? India do not have a proper 6th bowling option.
16.2 overs (3 Runs) Good fielding but what a shot that was! This is tossed up on off, Williamson stays leg side of the delivery and creams it through covers. The long off fielder runs to his left, slides and pushes it back in. Kumar then scores a direct hit at the striker's end but the batsman completed his third easily.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is blocked.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Gets through his over and it is a good one! Just two from it. This is on the pads, Nicholls looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls towards mid-wicket.
15.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! This is on middle, Nicholls pushes it back towards the bowler. Pandya does not look to stop it and it goes towards mid off. He really seems to be struggling.
Hardik Pandya is having a slight issue here. Seems to be his groin. He pulls back from his runup. India can not afford to lose him. He is a vital cog in this team with both the bat and ball.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A moment of brilliance there from Jadeja almost got India a wicket. Actually no as Nicholls would have been back in. This is on off, Nicholls plays it late towards point. He sets off thinking it is an easy run. Jadeja though dives to his right, fields the ball. Seeing that Nicholls turns and tries to make it back in. Jadeja has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, not a lot of room on offer. Nicholls looks to cut but it hits the higher portion and goes towards point.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Nicholls pushes it towards cover. Williamson sets off but is sent back quickly.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.