4.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! This is on middle, Nicholls works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
Live Score
4.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly outside off and on a length. Williamson plays it late down to third man and takes one.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Good running! Nicholls is off the mark now! This is around off, Henry drops it on the off side, beside the pitch and takes off. Williamson and Kumar almost collide but no harm done.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Around middle and off, Nicholls shuffles across and works it to mid on.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Nicholls pushes it to mid on.
4.1 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the pads, Williamson works it to fine leg and takes one.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Kane Williamson is off the mark! Another one outside off, Williamson guides it towards point. Rahul dives to his left and makes a diving stop. Not cleanly and hence, it is an easy single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good shot but for no runs! Back of a length on off, Williamson goes back and guides it nicely but straight to point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Almost another one! This is brilliant by the two Indian seamers! This time Bumrah lands it just outside off, now due to his action, it seems it would come back in so that makes Williamson play. The ball though straightens and beats the outside edge.
Kane Williamson is the new man in.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Once again Bumrah strikes in his first spell! The speed gun shows 138 KPH but that looked a lot quicker. Another failure for Guptill and New Zealand have been rocked very early. This lands on a length and around off, there is a little extra bounce and the ball straightens. Guptill looks to defend it off the back foot but does so inside the line. The ball hits the outside edge and flies towards second slip. Virat Kohli takes a sharp chance moving to his left. The crowd here erupts. The Indians are ecstatic. Just the start they would have wanted.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps this time, Guptill goes back and keeps it out.
3.1 overs (0 Run) That was nippy! This lands outside off and then skids through. Guptill shoulders arms to this one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another excellent over for India! This is on a length and around off, Nicholls keeps it out.
2.5 overs (1 Run) New Zealand are finally underway! Kumar bowls this one a little too straight, Guptill works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
2.4 overs (0 Run) 16 dots in a row! On the pads, Guptill works it to mid-wicket.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! 15 dot balls in a row now! This is slightly fuller and on middle. Guptill hits it back firmly towards the bowler who sticks his right hand out and stops it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A good slower one on off, Guptill though blocks it out.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Takes a few steps down the track, not sure though if he did that to negotiate the swing or to attack the bowler. Kumar continues to land it on a length and MG keeps it out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Two maidens in a row for India! Bumrah too bowls a splendid first. The Indians seem up for this. Another one on a length and on middle, Nicholls pushes it back to the bowler.
1.5 overs (0 Run) 5 dots in a row for Bumrah as well! Back of a length ball on off, Nicholls defends it onto the ground. Will there be back-to-back maidens for India?
1.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, Nicholls pushes it to mid off.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Confusion but no harm done! A back of a length ball on middle, Nicholls defends it towards cover-point. He wants a run but is sent back in time.
1.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This delivery moved a long way. This starts around middle and leg and the keeps tailing away. Pitches and moves away further. Nicholls looks to put bat on ball but is beaten.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Bumrah too starts well! He lands it on a length and just outside off, it pitches and moves away. Nicholls lets it be.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A maiden to begin with by Kumar! Top stuff! The last ball too is right on the money. On a good length and on middle, Guptill defends it out.
0.5 over (0 Run) Brilliant, brilliant bowling! Brought the lat ball back in, this time gets it to leave the right-hander after landing it on off. Guptill this time ends up playing inside the line and the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
0.4 over (0 Run) A muted appeal this time! This lands on off and it jags back in after pitching. Guptill plants his front foot forward and tries to defend outside the line but misses to get hit high on the pads.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good shot! This is slightly fuller and on off, MG strokes it right off the middle but to mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length again, this time Guptill gets bat on ball and keeps it out.
0.1 over (0 Run) NOT OUT! The impact is umpire's call and the wickets is missing! India lose the review on the first ball itself. It looked close initially but turned out to be a bad review. A good ball to begin with by Kumar though. This starts on middle and then comes back in. Guptill looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. After a long chat, India review. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call is the right one.
Action straightaway! A review on the first ball itself! A huge shout for an LBW was turned down and India have taken a review. Looks close.
Done and dusted with the National Anthems! The Indian players are in a huddle. The Kiwi openers, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls make their way out to the middle. The right-hander will be on strike and he will be facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...
Time for the National Anthems! The two sides make their way out to the middle. New Zealand will sing their first and then it will be India's turn.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson (In for Tim Southee), Trent Boult.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal (In for Kuldeep Yadav), Jasprit Bumrah.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says they wanted to bat first too. States it is a fresh wicket, it looks nice and hard and it should be similar. Further adds there is rain around so the ball might just be difficult to grip. Mentions they have played two good games in Manchester and they hope it is another good game, they need to remember the good things and do the basics right. Informs there is one change, Yuzvendra Chahal comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, says it looks like a good surface. Further adds they have played quite a few games here so they know it is a good wicket. States it is a new day so he hopes they get the job done. Mentions they are playing against a quality side and he hopes they can do well. Informs they have one change, Ferguson comes in for Southee.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the coin flip. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli has the coin in hand. Up it goes, New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson calls Tails and it lands in his favour. NEW ZEALAND OPT TO BAT FIRST!
It is now time for the games which matter the most, Semi Final 1, Semi Final 2 and the Final. Today, it is India taking on New Zealand at Manchester in Semi Final 1. Everything to play for. The Indians head into the game after fine performances throughout the group stage. They are firm favorites going into this game. New Zealand on the other hand, started to lose gas at the wrong time, they are on a 3-game losing streak. However, they will look to put all that behind and play their best cricket. A lot of exciting battles like - Boult vs Rohit, Ferguson vs Kohli, Bumrah vs Williamson, await. This promises to be a cracker.