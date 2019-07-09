9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end Powerplay 1! A brilliant first 10 for India. They have got a wicket and have not given anything away too. New Zealand are 27 for 1. This is shorter and the pads, Nicholls looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Williamson defends it out.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Nicholls does look to flick but misses. Wided.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Nicholls defends it out.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, HN defends it out.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Confusion! This is on the pads, Williamson looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls towards fine leg. They take one. Nicholls and gets to his end and goes for a second but then sees Williamson is not interested so heads back. Leg bye signaled!
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running again! This is on the pads, it is worked towards fine leg. They take one and Williamson wants a second. He has to hurry but completes it easily in the end.
Hardik Pandya is on now!
8.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! On the fuller side, Williamson strokes it towards wide mid off and sets off. Pandya picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. 13 from the last two overs.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Williamson pushes it to mid off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is just a mere push! Excellent timing. Not a very bad delivery, it is on middle and just behind a fuller length. Williamson shows the full face of the bat and strokes it past mid on who does run after it but had no chance. 2 boundaries in the last 3 balls for New Zealand.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Williamson pushes it back to the bowler.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for New Zealand! It is also the first of the game. Very good shot, just used the pace of the bowler and found the gap. Slightly fuller by Bumrah this time and it is on off, Nicholls leans into it and strokes it past the diving mid off fielder.
7.5 overs (0 Run) The change of angle almost does the trick! This is a back of a length ball around off, it pitches and moves away. Nicholls has a tentative poke at it but gets beaten.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) This is on middle, Nicholls works it wide of mid on for two.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Close! This is on a length and around off, this one jags back in after pitching. Nicholls looks to defend but gets beaten. The ball hits the thigh pad and goes towards second slip. The fielder there dives forward and tries to catch it but the ball lands short. Would not have mattered though as there was not bat.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Williamson guides it down to third man for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Nicholls was way too late in the shot there! It is on the body and it is a shorter delivery. It hurries the batsman. Nicholls looks to pull but the ball hits the higher portion and lobs in the vacant square leg region for one.
6.6 overs (0 Run) This is slightly fuller and outside off, this one comes back in a little. Williamson looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The runs are just not coming for New Zealand.
6.5 overs (0 Run) This is just outside off, Williamson watches it closely and lets it go to the keeper.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! Jadeja makes up for the misfield earlier! Shorter and outside off, Williamson guides it to the left of Jadeja. Ravindra dives to that side and stops it.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Finds the gap this time and a misfield sees Williamson take two! Shorter and outside off, Williamson pushes it through cover-point. Jadeja goes after it from point. He slides to stop it but fails to do so and the batters run one more on the misfield.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Williamson guides it to point.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! On a good length and on off, Nicholls pushes it to mid off.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole and HN keeps it out.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Nicholls stands tall and keeps it out.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Drifts this onto the pads, Williamson works it to the right of mid on and takes one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Another length ball and outside off, KW lets it be.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Williamson pushes it to cover-point.