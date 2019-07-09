 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:09 July 2019 16:53 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

IND vs NZ Latest Score

24.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Williamson guides it to point. Just the single from the over. New Zealand need to get a move on here. They are going nowhere at the moment.

24.5 overs (1 Run) A single this time as this is pushed down to long on.

24.4 overs (0 Run) Another defensive stroke! On off, Taylor guides it towards point.

24.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on the stumps, Ross lunges and keeps it out.

24.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.

24.1 overs (0 Run) This is fired on the pads, Taylor works it to mid-wicket.

23.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Taylor defends it towards cover-point and keeps the strike.

23.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle and off, Taylor blocks it off the front foot.

23.4 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Williamson punches it off the back foot but there is a man at sweeper cover so just one.

23.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Ross milks it down to long off for a single.

23.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Taylor defends it towards cover.

23.1 overs (0 Run) Another brilliant turner. Pitching on off, Taylor initially looks to defend but then pulls his bat away.

22.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Another good over by Jadeja and another quick one. Fuller on the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.

22.5 overs (1 Run) A little too fuller this time. Taylor hits it down to long off and takes one.

22.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Taylor defends it.

22.3 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling! Sees Taylor come down the track and fires it on the pads. Taylor looks to flick but misses.

22.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is kept out.

22.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Williamson strokes it through covers for one.

21.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye to end! A good delivery, a good on middle, it pitches and turns back in. Williamson does not pick it, he looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. The players are appealing and the umpire shakes his head. The batsman is not sure where the ball went. Then realizes it is going towards third man so a run is taken.

21.5 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on off, Taylor pushes it towards cover for one.

21.4 overs (0 Run) Big, big turn! This is tossed up and it lands on off, it pitches and then turns away. Taylor defends for the original trajectory but gets beaten.

21.3 overs (1 Run) Gives it a lot of flight on off, Kane strokes it down to long off and gets to the other end.

21.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on the pads, Williamson works it to mid-wicket.

21.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is blocked.

20.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Taylor lunges and defends it.

20.5 overs (0 Run) The arm ball on off, it drifts back in. Taylor defends it.

20.4 overs (1 Run) Gets a single this time as he drives it a lot straighter and towards long off.

20.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Williamson once again finds the man at covers with his drive.

20.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and outside off, Williamson strokes it to the man at covers.

20.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Williamson hits it to covers.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table.
