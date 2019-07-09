34.6 overs (0 Run) OHHH! Jadeja almost struck on the last ball of his spell. Williamson once again looks to hit Jadeja over the off side by giving himself room. Jadeja fires this just outside off. Williamson looks to cut but misses. The ball just about kisses the off pole. An expensive end to Jadeja's spell. 8 from his last but he has had very good figures which read 10-0-34-1.
Live Score
34.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Williamson is well in! He never lifted his foot actually. Williamson once again stays leg side of the ball in the attempt to go inside out over covers. Jadeja bowls this slightly shorter in length and around off. Williamson looks to block it out but it turns away and beats the outside edge. Dhoni whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs but the replays show that Williamson is fine.
Stumping appeal taken upstairs. Williamson is the man in question. Dhoni does not look confident. Looks like Williamson's foot was in. Let's see what the replays have to say.
34.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A slog sweep and a boundary results. This is flatter and on middle, Williamson plays it with the angle and over mid-wicket. No one in the deep so a boundary results. This is turning out to be a good over.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, this is guided to point for one.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Taylor comes down the track and drives it to the left of Jadeja who dives and stops it.
34.1 overs (3 Runs) Excellent fielding! Saves a run for his side. Williamson stays leg side and lofts this over covers. Pant from long off runs to his left, he then looks to cut the angle by running forward but realizes he made the wrong move. He then does well to run back and push the ball back in with a dive.
33.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another very good over by Bumrah. This is outside off, Williamson guides it down to third man for one.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crase and bangs it short onto the body, Williamson ducks under it.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Another one which is angled into the batter, Williamson works it to mid-wicket.
33.3 overs (1 Run) A sharp short ball, it skids through. Hurries Taylor into the pull shot. It goes off the gloves towards square leg for one.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the pads, Taylor works it to mid-wicket.
33.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Williamson works it down to fine leg for one.
Drinks Break! New Zealand are dawdling along here. With just 17 overs left and 7 wickets in hand the Kiwis will now look to accelerate. The duo of Williamson and Taylor have added 53 runs but without too much of an urgency. India, meanwhile would be happy with the way they have controlled things here. Kohli and co. will be looking to restrict the Kiwis to under 210.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Just the single from the over again! On the stumps, Taylor defends it out.
32.5 overs (0 Run) This is behind a driving length and on off, it turns away. Taylor looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge to short third man.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On the stumps, Taylor defends it.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Taylor plays it late but can't get it past point.
32.2 overs (0 Run) This is fired on the pads, Taylor works it to the right of the bowler.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is hit past the bowler for one.
Ravindra Jadeja is back! He has been terrific with the ball, has just a wicket to show for it he will look to add more to it.
31.6 overs (0 Run) A brilliant delivery to end an excellent over! An off cutter this time. It lands outside off and then turns back in. Taylor looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. Bumrah is appealing but the umpire shakes his head.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit to mid-wicket.
31.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Taylor guides it to point.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Is that just short or has that carried? It looked like it landed just before Dhoni. Actually replays show that it just about carried. A leg cutter by Bumrah. It lands on off and then straightens. Taylor looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge low towards Dhoni. He could not quite get his gloves under the ball.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Taylor guides it to point.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Williamson guides it down to third man for one.
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack! Kohli wants to break this partnership and he has given the ball to his strike bowler here.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson drives it through covers but there is protection in the deep so just one.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson defends it off the back foot.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Williamson pushes it to mid off.
30.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...and safe again. Back of a length ball, Taylor looks to pull but gets a top edge. His top edge though falls in the vacant region at square leg and he gets a single. 50-run stand comes up between the two.
30.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Williamson flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
30.1 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR...BUT FOUR! Hardik bends his back and bowls it short on the body, Williamosn is way too early in his pull. He gets a top edge which goes fine down the fine leg region. The fielder at fine leg has no chance getting there. The ball bounces just in front of ropes and goes away for a boundary.