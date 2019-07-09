29.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Runs coming thick and fast now! This is fired down the leg side, Taylor sweeps it through backward square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
29.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is defended.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, this is hit down to long on for one. Fifty up for the skipper, his 39th in ODIs. Once again he is leading from the front. A crucial and a very hard-working innings. He needs to continue though.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and around off, Taylor slaps it through covers for one.
29.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick but misses. Dhoni takes it and is appealing but the umpire signals it as a wide.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
28.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On the pads, Kane works it through square leg for one. Another decent over for New Zealand. 6 from it.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Williamson looks to push it on the off side but ends up chopping it to covers.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Fuller and around off, Williamson strokes it towards cover where the fielder gets a hand to it, he takes the pace off the ball and the batters take two.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, RT looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
28.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short, Taylor lets it be and it has been wided.
28.2 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Taylor looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the left of the keeper who dives and stops it.
28.1 overs (1 Run) This is shorter and outside off, Taylor slaps it through covers for one. 100 up for the Kiwis.
27.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Second boundary in the over and a very good one for New Zealand. This is shorter and outside off, it is the googly so it turns back in. Taylor looks to cut but gets an outside edge which races to the third man fence.
27.5 overs (1 Run) A little too full on middle, Williamson works it through mid on for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Chahal now fires it on off, Williamson keeps it out.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First sign of aggression after a long time! Picked his spot nicely. He goes down on one knee, knows there is no one in the deep mid-wicket region so goes for the slog sweep. He does not hit it very well but still bags a boundary. A much-needed one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Williamson lunges and blocks it out.
27.1 overs (1 Run) The flipper on off, Taylor hits it down to long off for one.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! One more good short ball. Williamson ducks under it.
26.5 overs (0 Run) A slower one on the fuller side and on off, Williamson works it to mid on.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as this shorter delivery is pulled through square leg.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Almost played it on! The slower one outside off, Williamson looks to defend but it goes off the inner half past the leg stump for a run.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and this is angled into the batter, Taylor works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
26.1 overs (1 Run) A single to start his new spell! He bowls it on the leg stump, this is flicked to fine leg for one.
Hardik Pandya is back into the attack! Hardik is back, meaning his injury is nothing serious.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter around off, Williamson punches it to sweeper cover for a single. Keeps the strike.
25.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, KW defends it with a straight bat.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Williamson defends it late off his front foot.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Williamson would have been a goner. Tossed up on off, Ross comes down the track and defends it wide of cover. He calls for a quick single and Williamson responds. Kohli gets to the ball quickly and shoots it at the keeper's end. Dhoni fails to gather meaning Kane is back in safely.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot.
25.1 overs (0 Run) A huge shout but not given! Umpire signals it is going down leg. A flipper around middle and leg. Taylor looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head.