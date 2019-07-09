39.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over! Shorter and on the body, once again Taylor is a touch late in the pull, it rolls through square leg for one.
39.5 overs (1 Run) A direct hit would have been close! Fuller and on middle, this is jammed out towards mid on. The batsmen take off. The fielder at short mid-wicket runs across and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
39.4 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Shorter and around off, Neesham awkwardly pulls it but finds mid-wicket.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery and on middle, Neesham guides it to point.
39.2 overs (1 Run) A quick short ball and on middle, Taylor pulls it through mid-wicket and takes one.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Neesham guides it down to third man for one.
Jasprit Bumrah is back for another burst!
38.6 overs (2 Runs) Well played and very good running! This is on the pads, Taylor works it with soft hands through mid-wicket for one. 150 comes up for New Zealand with this one.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Taylor is going for it here but he is not finding the boundaries! This is full and outside off, Taylor looks to go big on the leg side but misses.
38.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! This is shorter and on middle, Taylor pulls it through mid-wicket and takes an easy two.
38.3 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Good move to take mid on back. A slower one on off, Neesham drags it towards long on. It goes on the bounce to the fielder there for one.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Neesham looks to drag it through mid on but can't beat the fielder there.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Taylor pulls it through square leg and takes a single.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Taylor guides it down to third man and keeps the strike.
37.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it on the wrong side of the tramline outside off. Wide signalled.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off and short, Taylor goes for the pull but misses.
37.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...and DROPPED! Tough chance though. Back of a length ball around off, the ball sticks on the pitch while it comes onto Jimmy. He top edges his pull and it falls to the right and behind of short mid-wicket. Rohit runs and stretches on that side. He gets his finger tips on it but cannot do anything else. Single taken.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Taylor pulls it but does not time it well. It goes towards fine leg for one.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Neesham taps it towards backward point and gets a single.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his new spell with a smart slower ball outside off. Neesham looks to poke at it but then pulls back from his stroke.
Hardik Pandya is back.
36.6 overs (2 Runs) Leading edge but safe! A couple to end the over! Taylor takes a few steps down the track and Kumar bowls a slower one. Taylor is early in his heave. He gets a leading edge which balloons over the point fielder for a brace.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the stumps, Taylor defends it out.
36.4 overs (0 Run) A good change up! A slower bouncer on middle, Taylor is done in by the pace. He finally looks to pull it but misses.
36.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Neesham works it towards mid on and gets to the other end.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Neesham plays it late and towards point.
36.1 overs (1 Run) This is outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on! 5-1-13-0, his figures so far.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Jimmy defends it off the front foot.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Leg spinner pitching on off, it comes in to the southpaw. Neesham is late on it but manages to defend it.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Taylor milks it down to long on for one.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Neesham is off the mark straightaway. On the pads, Jimmy flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
Jimmy Neesham is the new man in. He has been extremely good for the Kiwis with both bat and ball. They need a good innings from him here.
35.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Chahal's reintroduction has done the trick here. Yuzvendra bowls it slower through the air around off, Williamson was looking to go after this one and rightfully so as New Zealand need to put the foot on the gas. Kane looks to loft his drive through the off side but gets a thick outside edge on it. The ball lobs up and goes straight to Jadeja at backward point. He is the best fielders going along in the world and he was not gonna drop those. End of another brilliant knock from the New Zealand skipper, he though will be disappointed not to bat through.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Taylor strokes it to sweeper cover for one.