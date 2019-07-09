44.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through point for one. A successful over by Kumar.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Latham is off the mark as he works this one towards mid on.
Finally Tom Latham walks out to bat.
44.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A soft, soft dismissal. Why play this shot when you can hit the ball really hard! Colin de Grandhomme will be disappointed. Kumar bowls a short ball and it is a slower one on middle. Colin de Grandhomme looks to upper cut it. He seems to have decided to play that shot very late. The ball kisses the edge and goes straight into the mitts of Dhoni. This wicket could easily make a difference of 10-15 runs to the final total.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is hit down to long off for one. 200 up for New Zealand.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Shorter in length and outside off, Taylor slaps it through covers. Chahal in the deep makes a diving stop to his right. Two taken.
44.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Impact is outside off and Taylor survive. Did not see that coming. Excellent review by Taylor. He was actually walking off after looking at the first few replays but then had to come back. This is very full around off. Taylor looks to sweep the pacer but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Taylor reviews after a chat with Colin. Replays roll in and they the on-field call has to be overturned.
Taylor is a goner but he has reviewed it! More in hope I feel.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack.
43.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut hard! Short around off, de Grandhomme waits and then cuts it through point for a boundary. Very good over this for New Zealand. 18 runs off this. Chahal finishes off with the figures of 10-0-63-1.
43.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Taylor looks to flick but the ball goes off the pads towards short third man. They take a run and it has been signalled leg bye.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled this. Floated on middle, Taylor strokes it back to the bowler.
43.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower through the air but outside the tramline on the off side. Wide signalled.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Taylor has decided to take it to the 5th gear now. Tossed up on middle, Taylor whips it wide of long on. Jadeja puts in a dive there to his right but in vain.
43.2 overs (2 Runs) Now flicks this one wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
42.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple which means a very good over for New Zealand. This is fuller and on the pads, it is worked towards fine leg for one. End of Pandya for today. His figures are 10-0-55-1.
42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent placement! Just used the pace of the bowler there! Shorter and outside off, de Grandhomme just opens the face and guides it past backward point for a boundary.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Another short one and Colin once again looks to upper cut but misses. Not even wided.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Another shorter delivery outside off, this is guided through backward point for one.
42.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on off, Colin de Grandhomme looks to upper cut it but it goes off the under edge towards short third man for one.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is cut towards deep backward point for one.
41.6 overs (2 Runs) Oh, close! Googly on middle and leg, Grandhomme looks to drive against the spin but it goes off the inside edge towards the third man region. Hardik cleans it up before the ropes and the batsmen take two.
The rain seems to be arriving anytime soon as the ground staff are seen getting ready.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Taylor nudges it to long off for one.
41.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Floated on off, de Grandhomme looks to go over long off. He does not time it well and luckily it falls short of the man at long off.
41.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated on middle, CdG flicks it wide of mid-wicket and gets a couple. For the first time today, New Zealand's run rate has touched 4.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter around off, Taylor cuts it towards point and gets a single.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker on the pads, de Grandhomme looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad to the off side. There is a huge appeal but the umpire is unmoved. The batsmen take a leg bye.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back!
Colin de Grandhomme walks out to bat now. He can it the long ball from the word go and New Zealand want him to do that.
40.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Pandya has the last laugh! The slow nature of the wicket has done Neesham in. It is on the pads, Neesham looks to whip it over the leg side. He though is early into the shot and ends up mistiming it towards wide long. Karthik takes a good catch running to his left. So just as Neesham looked to step on the gas, he departs.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap and a much-needed boundary. Shorter in length again and on the body. Neesham drags it through backward square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
40.4 overs (1 Run) This is bowled very full and on off, Taylor to jam it out but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads towards cover for one.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Off the glove but safe! Shorter and down the leg side, it is the slower one. Neesham looks to pull but is way too early in the shot. It goes off the glove towards point for one.
40.2 overs (0 Run) A good short one! Neesham makes room and the bowler follows him. Neesham looks to pull but misses.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Taylor guides it towards short third man for one.