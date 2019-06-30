 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs England: India Probable Playing XI, England Probable Playing XI

Updated: 30 June 2019 10:32 IST

England are wobbling badly after two straight defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia and they need to beat both India and New Zealand to guarantee a place in the semi-finals.

India have won five of their six league games, with one washout. © AFP

India will take on England in a World Cup 2019 league stage clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday with the hope of sealing a place in the semi-finals. India have won five of their six league games, with one washout, and need to win just one of their last three matches to guarantee progress from the group phase. On the other hand, England are wobbling badly after two straight defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia and they need to beat both India and New Zealand to guarantee a place in the semi-finals.

England's two most recent defeats have coincided with the absence through a hamstring injury of Jason Roy, with replacement James Vince struggling to fill the gap left by the Surrey opener.

England captain Eoin Morgan, on the eve of the mega clash against India, said Roy, who smashed 153 against Bangladesh, was "preparing to play tomorrow".

He gave a similar response in relation to fast bowler Jofra Archer, who has a side strain.

For India, captain Virat Kohli, the world's top-ranked Test and one-day international batsman, has hit four consecutive half-centuries and on Thursday became the fastest batsmen to 20,000 international runs across all formats.

India have impressed at the tournament in England and Wales but their middle-order batting has been a concern, with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav questioned over slow scoring in the middle overs.

Probable XI:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England XI: Jason Roy/ James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer/Liam Plunkett.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson

Comments
Highlights
  • India will take on England in a World Cup 2019 league stage clash
  • England have lost three league stage matches so far
  • India will guarantee a place in the semi-finals if they beat England
