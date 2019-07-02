Rishabh Pant, India's new experiment at No.4, impressed with a 48-run knock against Bangladesh in the World Cup 2019 match on Tuesday. Rishabh Pant stepped in to bat at No.4 after KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar and occasionally, Hardik Pandya, were asked to bat at that position. But Yuvraj Singh, who recently retired from international cricket, believes that India's search for No.4 has ended as young Rishabh Pant is ideal to play the role. Yuvraj Singh took to twitter and wrote, "I think finally we have found our no 4 batsman for the future ! Let's groom him properly yeah! @RishabPant777"